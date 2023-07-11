July 11, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Yankees hitting coach Dillon Lawson

Yankees hitting coach Dillon Lawson

Cassandra Curtis July 11, 2023 1 min read

The New York Yankees announced Sunday that Dillon Lawson has been relieved of his duties as hitting coach. The announcement was made by Yankees vice president and general manager Brian Cashman.

“It has been documented that I have been reluctant in the past to make changes to our coaching staff in the middle of the season,” Cashman said. I am a firm believer that successes and failures are a team effort. Ultimately, I felt a change was necessary and that the new voice overseeing our batting operations would give us the best chance of performing closer to our abilities as we head into the second half of our season.”

“I want to thank Dillon for all his efforts. He has a brilliant baseball mind that will go on to lead a long and productive baseball career.”

The Yankees are 21st out of 30 major league teams in . 710 OPS average and 28th in . 231 batting average. Their .300 OBP group ranks them 26th.

Lawson, 38, was named the Yankees’ hitting coach prior to the 2022 season and has spent parts of five seasons in the Yankees organization, spending his first three seasons (2019-21) as the Yankees’ hitting coordinator.

No replacement has been named for Lawson yet.

See also  Pumas vs Tigres match summary (1-1); GignacMediotiotiempo عميل Client

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Machado penalizes Scherzer with 2 HR and Padres win series vs. mets

July 10, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

The Pirates take Paul Skenes with the first pick in the 2023 draft

July 10, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Maldonado’s HR sealed the Astros’ victory over the Mariners

July 10, 2023 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

5 min read

Why is the discovery of gravitational waves so interesting?

July 11, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

The singer, the mayor, got out of danger after being stabbed by his wife | AlMomento.net

July 11, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Alternatives to student loan payments

July 11, 2023 Winston Hale
3 min read

They found out that Taylor Swift really fell into the FTX trap and got out of luck

July 11, 2023 Zera Pearson