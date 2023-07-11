Yankees hitting coach Dillon Lawson

The New York Yankees announced Sunday that Dillon Lawson has been relieved of his duties as hitting coach. The announcement was made by Yankees vice president and general manager Brian Cashman.
“It has been documented that I have been reluctant in the past to make changes to our coaching staff in the middle of the season,” Cashman said. I am a firm believer that successes and failures are a team effort. Ultimately, I felt a change was necessary and that the new voice overseeing our batting operations would give us the best chance of performing closer to our abilities as we head into the second half of our season.”
“I want to thank Dillon for all his efforts. He has a brilliant baseball mind that will go on to lead a long and productive baseball career.”
The Yankees are 21st out of 30 major league teams in . 710 OPS average and 28th in . 231 batting average. Their .300 OBP group ranks them 26th.
Lawson, 38, was named the Yankees’ hitting coach prior to the 2022 season and has spent parts of five seasons in the Yankees organization, spending his first three seasons (2019-21) as the Yankees’ hitting coordinator.
No replacement has been named for Lawson yet.
“Bacon ninja. Travel advocate. Writer. Incurable pop culture expert. Evil zombie geek. Lifelong coffee scholar. Alcohol specialist.”
More Stories
Machado penalizes Scherzer with 2 HR and Padres win series vs. mets
The Pirates take Paul Skenes with the first pick in the 2023 draft
Maldonado’s HR sealed the Astros’ victory over the Mariners