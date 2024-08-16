Yankees adjust roster for Jose Trevino’s return to MLB in 2024

to organize New York Yankees Changes to the 26-man active roster were announced on Thursday, Aug. 15, following the return of catcher Jose Trevino from the 10-day injured list.

through Social Network, New York Yankees Two moves were made between the first-team roster and the Triple A affiliate, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRidersIn this sense, the holder Jose Trevino He was left on the 10-day injured list.

As a result, Carlos Narvaez (C) was selected to return to the minor leagues (Triple A), where he remained throughout most of the 2024 campaign. MLBThis was his second chance in the major leagues since April 29.

Before the change, New York Yankees It was one of the teams with the most players on the injured list with a total of 14. However, that number was reduced to 13, leaving the Boston Red Sox and Pittsburgh Pirates (14) in first place, below the Houston Astros (13).

Jose Trevino returns to New York Yankees after rehab

Before his return, the 31-year-old receiver had to undergo physical rehabilitation. Likewise, after showing improvement, he became a member of the ninth Somerset Patriots (Double A) From August 11 to 14, you will see the action in a total of three matches.

while Jose Trevino It was in Melb He took seven at-bats and posted a .250/.333/.250 batting line, with two hits and a run scored. Besides what was done offensively, the main goal was to see if he had overcome the physical ailments in his quadriceps.

This way you will get back to MLB To share the position with his partner Austin Wells. Besides, Carlos Narvaez He played in six games and hit just three singles in 13 opportunities for a .231 batting average. Data from MLB.com.

Finally, the list of injured New York Yankees Reduced to 13 in attendance:

Clark Schmidt (SP).

Cody Poteet (SP).

Brendan Beck (SP).

GT Brubaker (SP).

Lou Trevino (RP).

Ian Hamilton (RP).

Chase Hampton (RP).

Sean Boyle (RP).

Jonathan Loaisiga (RP).

Jazz Chisholm Jr. (3B).

John Bertie (3b).

Anthony Rizzo (1b).

Oscar Gonzalez (RF).

Jose Treviño will bolster the New York Yankees in the latter part of MLB 2024. Photo: MLB.com

