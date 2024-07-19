July 19, 2024

Xi Jinping’s purge continues: CCP fires top military commander in charge of nuclear arsenal

Phyllis Ward July 19, 2024
Sun Jinming, Chief of Staff of the People’s Liberation Army Rocket Force

The Chinese Communist Party has expelled Sun Jinmingchief of staff People’s Liberation Army Rocket ForceAfter the end of the investigation into corruption cases. The statement was issued on the last day of the third general session of the party.

The moves show the continuation of an anti-corruption campaign that has affected China’s top military leadership. Over the past year, at least seven military officials from the People’s Liberation Army Rocket Force, which is responsible for the country’s nuclear arsenal, have been subject to similar investigations. They include prominent figures such as Lee Yushaoformer force commander, and Wei FenghiWho became Minister of Defense.

Sun Jinming, who took up his post in 2022 after a long career in the Second Artillery Corps, was a close member of the 20th Central Committee of the party. Xi Jinping, China’s president and head of the Communist Party of China, has declared that “there can be no place for corruption in the military,” reiterating the importance of maintaining integrity within the armed forces.

Li Shangfuthe defense minister who held the post for just seven months before his shock dismissal in October, was also exposed as part of the purge. Lee, 66, who previously oversaw military procurement and was accused of accepting “large sums of money“For personal gain.

Another notable case is that of Chu Yanningwho was a leader People’s Liberation Army Rocket Force From 2017 to 2022. His downfall reflects the breadth of the anti-corruption campaign that has left no military sector unchecked. The GPC stressed the need to “Improving systems and mechanismsTo direct and manage these forces, seeking greater oversight and transparency.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (EFE/EPA/ALEXANDER RYUMIN)

In this context, the expected rise in Don Johnformer Commander-in-Chief of the Navy Central Military Commission (CMC)was suspended. Dong took over as defense minister in October after Li Shangfu was ousted. Despite the change, his integration into China’s top military command body has not been announced, sparking speculation about a possible restructuring within the armed forces.

In addition, the CPC plenary session upheld the decision to expel him from the party. Lee Yushaoannounced in December when he was fired from National People’s CongressThese decisions are part of a broader strategy by the Chinese leader to “Building a team of high quality cadresIn the English Premier League, loyal, clean and able to bear great responsibilities.

The People’s Liberation Army Rocket Force, established in 2015 as part of military reform promoted by Xi Jinpingat the heart of the latest anti-corruption campaign. Its responsibilities include overseeing the country’s nuclear arsenal, making it a crucial element of the country’s national security.

In recent years, purges have affected not only the missile force but also other branches of the Chinese military. The most prominent case is the case of Wei FenghiHe led the missile force from its inception until 2017, then became defense minister from 2018 to 2023, before being expelled from the party late last month.

he The third general session of the Communist Party It reaffirmed its commitment to fighting corruption within the military, following the guidelines set by Xi Jinping. The importance of a loyal and clean military, free from corrupt practices that could harm the country’s security and stability, was stressed.

With the information available, no immediate changes to the missile force’s command structure are expected, although more decisions are expected in the coming months. In the context of ongoing reforms, military leaders will continue to be closely monitored, and strict adherence to anti-corruption rules set by Xi Jinping is expected.

