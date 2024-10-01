WWE Raw Report 9/30 – Seth Rollins Returns – WWE Raw, Smackdown, NXT, AEW News and Results – PRWrestling

The program began with the arrival of CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman (accompanied by his dog) and Bronson Reed. Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett greeted viewers from the ring.

A video was shown recapping Jey Uso’s victory over Bron Breakker, in which Jey won the Intercontinental Championship. This video included footage of fans in the arena and in their homes.

Jey Uso appeared in the crowd with his son with the Intercontinental Championship. Fans chanted, “You deserve it,” and Jee thanked them for their support. He expressed that he would fight every week against any competitor, and dedicated the achievement to his mother. Bron Breaker interrupted the clip to congratulate him on his win.

Xavier Woods defeats Rey Mysterio In a battle lasting 7 minutes and 34 seconds. During the match, Woods accidentally dropped Ray’s mask, allowing Woods to take advantage of the distraction and get the victory. The crowd booed Woods, though he insisted it wasn’t intentional.

Zoe Stark (with Sonya Deville and Shayna Baszler) defeated Lyra Valkyria (7:13). Thanks to interference from Deville and Baszler, Stark was victorious with his Z360 finishing move.

CM Punk and Drew McIntyre They engaged in an intense face-to-face confrontation before the next confrontation. McIntyre insulted Punk, while Punk expressed his hatred for McIntyre, stating that he was ready to bring him home in a coffin.

{The team of Dominik Mysterio, Carlito, and JD McDonagh defeated the team of Dragon Lee, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz del Toro}. Leif Morgan distracted the referee, allowing McDonagh to take advantage and secure the win for his team.

Chad Gable defeated Kofi Kingston In a battle lasting 9 minutes and 29 seconds. The match was riddled with interference from Woods himself, but Gable finally secured the win with a Chaos Theory move.

Gunther and Sami Zayn They also had a verbal exchange. Zayn challenged Gunter for the World Championship, and after a physical confrontation, Gunter accepted the challenge.

The Authors of Pain (with Karrion Kross, Scarlett and Paul Ellering) defeated R-Truth and The Miz. During the match, Miz betrayed his partner R-Truth, allowing The Authors of Pain to win.

Braun Strowman defeats Bronson Reed In the main battle of the night titled “Last Beast Standing”. Throughout the match, both fighters attacked each other using the environment, including tables, chairs, and barriers. A returning Seth Rollins intervened in the final moments, slamming Reed into the steps, allowing Strowman to win.

