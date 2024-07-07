WWE Money in the Bank 2024 Results – Drew McIntyre Wins and Collects the Briefcase, Damian Priest Defends Against Seth Rollins

WWE presented Money in the Bank on Saturday night from Toronto, Canada.
Drew McIntyre is the winner of the Male Money in the Bank. The end came when Gable threw Knight onto the ladder bridge at ringside. It looked like he was ready to grab the briefcase, but Jey pushed the ladder away and left it hanging. Jey was about to grab the briefcase, but McIntyre stopped him by throwing the ladder at him. This knocked Jey out. McIntyre was safe and grabbed the briefcase for the win.
Sami Zayn retains the Intercontinental Championship against Braun Breaker When Zayn was in a prime position to apply the spear, he kicked Breaker in the head and ended the match with a Helluva Kick to retain the title.
Trish Stratus appeared on stage. He asked if the fans were enjoying the night. He talked about his special moments inside Scotiabank Arena during his introduction. John Cena.
Cena appeared to a huge reaction from the Toronto crowd, wearing his new “The Last Time Is Now” costume.
Cena said he was there to officially announce his retirement from WWE. Cena admitted that the reactions were mixed and questioned why he chose to announce his retirement here. He said that during his two decades in WWE, he has seen waves of prosperity and also times of tremendous difficulty, where only the most dedicated fans stand by you.
Cena said the farewell won’t end tonight, as he highlighted Raw’s move to Netflix. He promised to be there and that Royal Rumble 2025, Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 41 will be his last shows.
Cena told fans that he would begin the press conference immediately after Money in the Bank to answer any questions about his impending retirement.
Damian Priest retains the World Heavyweight Championship against Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre. During the Priest vs. Rollins match, McIntyre made good on his promise and sought to cash in his Money in the Bank contract. McIntyre knocked Rollins down with a Future Shock DDT and countered with a Claymore. Priest blocked a clothesline, but was knocked down with a kick that scratched him. McIntyre wanted to finish Priest off, but CM Punk ran in and attacked McIntyre, attacking McIntyre at ringside with a steel chair. McIntyre threw and repeatedly hit McIntyre with the chair. Punk looked at the Universal Title and hit McIntyre with it. Satisfied with his work, Punk sat cross-legged on the announce table. Priest stood up and hit the Southern Heaven on a stunned McIntyre to secure the win and retain the Universal Title.
After the match, Rollins yelled at Punk for costing him the World Title while Corey Graves tried to calm him down.
Tiffany Stratton is the winner of the Women in Banking Award. After eliminating Chelsea Green at the top.
The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga & Jacob Fatu) defeated Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes & Kevin Owens. In the closing moments, Owens threw Tonga into the ring and tried to set him up for a Package Piledriver. Loa saved Tonga with a low blow on Owens, but was eliminated with an RKO. Sikoa applied the Samoan Spike to Orton. Rhodes held Sikoa in position with Cross Rhodes but Fatu intercepted, delivering a DDT to the WWE Champion. Sikoa’s Samoan Spike to Cody was enough for the victory.
