WWE Money in the Bank 2024 Results – Drew McIntyre Wins and Collects the Briefcase, Damian Priest Defends Against Seth Rollins

Trish Stratus appeared on stage. He asked if the fans were enjoying the night. He talked about his special moments inside Scotiabank Arena during his introduction. John Cena.

Cena appeared to a huge reaction from the Toronto crowd, wearing his new “The Last Time Is Now” costume.

Cena said he was there to officially announce his retirement from WWE. Cena admitted that the reactions were mixed and questioned why he chose to announce his retirement here. He said that during his two decades in WWE, he has seen waves of prosperity and also times of tremendous difficulty, where only the most dedicated fans stand by you.









Cena said the farewell won’t end tonight, as he highlighted Raw’s move to Netflix. He promised to be there and that Royal Rumble 2025, Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 41 will be his last shows.

Cena told fans that he would begin the press conference immediately after Money in the Bank to answer any questions about his impending retirement.