Wordle: What and how to play the new viral game sweeping social networks

sSuddenly Facebook or Twitter is full of posts that only contain colored squaresThis means that Wordle, the new viral game, has reached more profiles. Here we tell you what is the first sensation of 2022

This is a crossword puzzle game that The user has to guess a five-letter word every day in only six attempts and with no clues more than a few colors.

Without the need for any download or installation, the game is available through Your website and ingls.

First You must make the first attempt to guess the wordOnce the game processes the attempt, it alerts the user How close to finding it in three colors:

If the square of one of the letters turns gray, it means that it has no place in the search word. If it turns yellow, then the letter s is part of the letter being searched for, but it is not in the correct place. Finally, if the game shows a green box, it means that the user has reached the letter and the order in which the word was searched.

Once all six attempts are over, Results can be shared through social networks without revealing the word: through the funds.

A software engineer named Daniel Rodriguez Cree Spanish version for the sake of playing.