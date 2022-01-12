January 12, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Wordle: What and how to play the new viral game sweeping social networks

Roger Rehbein January 12, 2022 2 min read

Present First Sensation 2022 is a simple word guessing game

The latest viral phenomenon in social networks.
Reuters.

See also  The Earth no longer reflects as much sunlight as it did in the past

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

NASA discovers malfunction of the persistent rover on Mars due to debris: PHOTOS

January 11, 2022 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Two police officers are fired for ignoring a burglary to go hunting for Pokemon

January 11, 2022 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

Users outraged after discovering a “basic” flaw in the expensive iPhone 13

January 11, 2022 Roger Rehbein

You may have missed

2 min read

Livia Brito shows off the video in a white bikini on the beach

January 12, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

La Jornada Maya – UADY offers specialist sports medicine consultations

January 12, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Christian Pavon to Cruz Azul? What is known so far

January 12, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Wordle: What and how to play the new viral game sweeping social networks

January 12, 2022 Roger Rehbein