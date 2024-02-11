Women and girls without borders

Interest in a field of knowledge, specialization, or knowledge in general arises at an early age. It is also at an early age that the gender roles that can characterize a person's life begin to be defined. The lower number of women in STEM fields is a result of the reproduction of gender roles, as is the greater number of women in fields traditionally associated with care, such as health sciences. Therefore, it is important to show girls and boys from an early age that specialties do not have gender.

That is why, since 2015, the United Nations General Assembly has called on the world to recognize the key role that women play in science and technology on February 11 of each year, to support female researchers and, at the same time, to promote women and girls’ access to education, training and research in all areas of knowledge. Especially in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Our ministry has an early ages program, the Program of Inquiry into Early Ages (PIPE), which specifically seeks to foster innate curiosity in girls and boys who attend kindergarten. It is a methodological proposal that aims to develop the skills of educational teams to evaluate science, technology, knowledge and innovation among girls and boys aged 2 to 6 years, and to awaken their curiosity and questioning about the world around them. Regardless of whether they devote themselves to future research or not, humanistic scientific thinking allows girls and boys to develop their potential, critical thinking and curiosity and to be thoughtful citizens and participants in building society.