Woman angry when visiting Mexican food area in Canadian supermarket: “We don’t eat that”

When traveling to a country foreign It is common for people to encounter cultural differences due to the traditions and customs of each region, especially regarding the country. foodBecause it is not possible to find the same ingredients.

Patty, as she calls herself on the social network Tik Tokshared a video showing Mexican foods sold in a Canadian supermarket, highlighting the typical taco with crispy tortillas sold outside.

“I’m in the supermarket in Canada when I was little insult in mexican“I don’t know,” the woman commented at the beginning of the video.

In the article, the woman takes a short tour of the hall titled ‘Mexican‘: “Literally in the supermarket Canada There is a place that says Mexican: This is yours “Mexican” The young woman commented before giving way to her criticisms regarding the foods sold on the site.

One of the things that most angered Mexicans were the tacos sold in boxes, which are similar to those sold in the United States with crispy tortillas. Similarly, the young woman complained about a type of tortilla called “bol-bol,” which can be used to make large tacos.

“Excuse me, but these tacos aren’t Mexican. These omelettes dishwho in mexico eats tortillas dish“This is your Mexico,” the woman commented.

Upon finding two red and green salsas, Patty confirmed that it was almost impossible not to sell them in this aisle, as they are typical of Mexican cuisine, however, she commented that the tacos were consistent with Tex-Mex cuisine.

Another thing that surprised the Mexican the most was tequila sauce, which she confirmed did not exist in the country, because “even Mexico did not dare to do it.”

“Tequila sauces, they don’t even exist in Mexico anymore, guys, they’ve gotten creative,” Patti commented.

The woman expressed her outrage when she found the Mexican food area in a Canadian supermarket, as she confirmed that this is not the case. Credit: TikTok/@pattystorres

For their part, users did not hesitate to share their comments about the Mexican woman’s video, highlighting that this probably happens to many foreigners who also visit Mexico and discover that the foods are completely different.

“What will the Japanese say when they come to Mexico and see us eating breaded sushi with chipotle sauce?”; “There’s a drunken sauce that goes with the pulp”; “In South Korea, the most Mexican thing I found in the supermarket was some cantina-flavored tostitos”; “I lived with a beautiful Canadian woman on a scholarship, and one day she excitedly told us that there would be Mexican food for dinner; it was nachos. “Aren’t tacos dorados Mexican?”; “I’m in Sweden: things I’ve never seen before in my life, and they have tacos on Fridays”; “Well, I was offended”; “And you were missing the guacamole powder,” among other things, were the opinions of TikTok users.