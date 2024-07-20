Without Messi and with Suarez: Inter Miami is the leader again

Tata Martino’s team won with two Argentine goals and in front of Lionel Messi or Luis Suarez. Inter Miami returns to the top of the MLS.

After the last Copa America, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez return to the world of Inter Miami.The man from Rosario is recovering from his injury while the Uruguayan was part of Tata Martino’s last team. There were Argentine goals in the win that allowed Las Garzas to return to the top of the Eastern Conference in the American League. Big challenges ahead.

Miami once again shone under the watchful eye of Messi, who was the first witness in the 3-1 win over Barcelona. TorontoFederico Redondo was the hero with a brace that included headers and a second-half comeback. Luis Suarez joined the game in the replay and Martino is slowly recovering. Their numbers for the big challenges that await them in Florida. Inter, more leaders than ever and dreaming on all fronts.

Diego Gomez Amarilla would also see the goal and Derek Etienne would score for Toronto after a great team play in the 79th minute.Inter Miami returns to the top of its conference and reaches 50 points in 24 games. We have already talked about the most successful campaign in terms of points for the Florida team. Their 15 wins, 5 draws and 4 losses so far have put them two points ahead of Cincinnati. Which is now the biggest competitor for the first place in the table. After the end of the regular stage, the qualifiers will arrive. How is Messi?

“As for Leo, I no longer want to make any kind of speculation about the future because the doctors will deal with him.”The medical report that we wanted to see from the club, and specifically from the medical staff, has come out and we are on our way to see how it will be. “It would not be correct to make any speculation from my position as a coach,” he added., Tata Martino ponders the first questions on the subject. For now, Inter are keeping up the pace despite the absence of their star player.

Redondo celebrates a goal before Messi looks at him in the box: IMAGO

Even without names like Sergio Busquets, Nicolas Freire and Facundo Farias, no one can add minutes against Toronto in the new team’s showcase. For a team that is consolidating itself as a candidate in the American Football League. Weeks of rest are coming for Messi, in addition to the first battles to defend the League Cup or even the big confrontations against it. Chicago, Atlanta, or New York. Miami, more than ever, is the leader in the MLS. And no one in the Western Conference has more points so far.

What injury does Lionel Messi have?

The Argentine suffers from a ligament injury in his right ankle.It’s not the first time in his career by any means, but the fact that he’s already 37 years old forces him to take precautions. There’s talk of several weeks of The rest to end in the best possible way for a 2024 that has so far brought many joys.

Inter Miami Upcoming Matches

Chicago for the MLS home game, and League Cup duels against Tigris or Puebla, plus clashes against Cincinnati, Philadelphia, Atlanta, New York City, Charlotte or Columbus.What lies ahead for the best team of 2024 in American football. Tata Martino currently has no regrets about the absence of Lionel Messi.