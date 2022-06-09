Without a bra and showing a “side boob”, Yanet Garcia takes a shower and turns up the temperature

Yanette Garcia She is one of the most followed girls on Instagram and has more than 14 million followers on the digital platform. The always known “weather girl” captures the disciples of her fans with sensual images that leave little to the imagination. Day in and day out, the TV presenter is also seen wearing petite outfits and super tight outfits that define her entire mega figure.

In one of her recent posts, Yannette raised the temperature by taking a shower. The post photo shows a very sensual Yant without a bra. The star is clearly completely naked, as one usually showers. The photo gave a lot to talk about as it is one of the hottest photos he has shared so far.

“I know why, then shave, girl,” Yant wrote in English.

She didn’t wait for his fans’ comments and the fire and heart emojis were the order of the day.

One follower wrote: “The most beautiful thing I adore you.” One fan added, “That’s good.” “I love you”, put a fan. Another follower commented: “Lots of room in this tub to be on your own.” Among the comments can also be read the phrase “I love you with all my strength, my heart, my soul and my soul.”

In recent days, Yant has already impressed her followers with more “hot” photos that we share here:

Read on

• Yanet Garcia lowers the straps of her bra and covers herself with her hands in lace underwear

• Yanet Garcia forgets her little thong and stands with her dog Mamasita

• Yanet Garcia flirts with a lace outfit and grabs attention