With this new look, Angela Aguilar celebrates the Day of the Dead and breaks the Internet | Pictures

Angela Aguilar Joining one of the most important celebrations in Mexico where only the ‘Princess of the Mexican District’ could do so, Pepe Aguilar’s daughter surprised all her fans with Pictures from him new look with whom to celebrate day of the dead In 2022, he explains that at the age of nineteen he became a reality on the stage and indeed brake The Internet With his new look.

It was revealed by the young Mexican translator new look With a slightly smaller and completely straight haircut, he left behind the hairstyle he’d been wearing all year long as his wavy hair was the hero in his hairstyles, which is now going to get a boost for it day of the dead 2022.

Related news

This is not the first time Angela Aguilar is broken The Internet with new look Well, the “Mexican Regional Princess” is one of the hottest celebrities in Mexico thanks to the huge success she has had on social networks, as Pictures His new look has already exceeded half a million likes.

The singer thanked her fans for CDMX who gathered at her concert to celebrate day of the dead 2022 and confirmed that he will continue to work for his fans and become a singer, in Angela Aguilar who – which brake The Internet With all of your posts.

There is no doubt that new look From Angela Aguilar It will be a trend among thousands of women by the end of the year, as it is the perfect haircut for the winter season that will give you a very young and sophisticated look, as happened with the daughter of Baby Aguilar who left her fans speechless. The Pictures Which he posted on his social networks on the eve day of the dead 2022.

This new hairstyle that makes up new look From Angela Aguilar It will be one of the most sought after party aesthetics for the end of the year party as it greatly accentuates the facial features and can be a great choice to give a new look to your look.