October 31, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

With this new look, Angela Aguilar celebrates the Day of the Dead and breaks the Internet | Pictures

With this new look, Angela Aguilar celebrates the Day of the Dead and breaks the Internet | Pictures

Phyllis Ward October 31, 2022 2 min read

Angela Aguilar Joining one of the most important celebrations in Mexico where only the ‘Princess of the Mexican District’ could do so, Pepe Aguilar’s daughter surprised all her fans with Pictures from him new look with whom to celebrate day of the dead In 2022, he explains that at the age of nineteen he became a reality on the stage and indeed brake The Internet With his new look.

It was revealed by the young Mexican translator new look With a slightly smaller and completely straight haircut, he left behind the hairstyle he’d been wearing all year long as his wavy hair was the hero in his hairstyles, which is now going to get a boost for it day of the dead 2022.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

4 min read

Brazil 2022 elections: Bolsonaro stays with the state of Sao Paulo and the right controls regional power | international

October 31, 2022 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

Brazil elections live: Lula, Bolsonaro, voting and results

October 31, 2022 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

Polling in Brazil: Unlike the rest, a poll predicted that Jair Bolsonaro would defeat Lula da Silva

October 30, 2022 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

1 min read

The Powerball jackpot is an estimated $1 billion

October 31, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

“Joaquín el Novato” in the City of Arts and Sciences

October 31, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

“A draw against a weak team”

October 31, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

With this new look, Angela Aguilar celebrates the Day of the Dead and breaks the Internet | Pictures

October 31, 2022 Phyllis Ward