August 16, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

“With science and art we take care of our environment”: A model of the STEAM project of Lyceum No. 2

“With science and art we take care of our environment”: A model of the STEAM project of Lyceum No. 2

Zera Pearson August 15, 2024 2 min read

As part of the conclusion of the scientific and artistic expression workshops, the students of the seventh and eighth grades of the Integrated Basic Education (EBI) at the Liceo No. 2 of Salto Antonio Gromboni implemented the exhibition. “With science and art we take care of our environment”The aim of this dynamic and interactive activity was to share the interdisciplinary project with the educational community. “Nylon bags and recycling or reusing them”a leading example of the STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) educational approach.

Under the guidance of teachers Cristina Tabares, Eliana Moreira, Charles Prates, and Alejandro Fernandez, the project sought to foster the development of scientific, creative, and critical skills in a collaborative environment committed to environmental stewardship.

Project objectives

  1. Environmental awareness:Raising awareness about the amount of environmental pollution caused by plastic bags.
  2. Recycling and thermal fusionHighlighting the importance of recycling and the thermal melting technology of plastic bags, which turns nylon bags into new utilitarian products.
  3. National regulationsLearn about the regulations governing the supply of nylon bags in our country.

During the exhibition, the students showcased the results of their research and creative work. The products presented included pots made from recycled materials, models representing the thermal smelting process, and artistic installations that combine art and science to raise awareness in the community about the importance of recycling and reducing waste.

At the end of the event, the 2nd grade students surprised the audience with an original song created in collaboration with the Music and Science Workshop spaces. The interpretation was performed using instruments made from recycled materials.

See also  UV Professor Doris Oliva becomes the second woman to receive an important award from the Chilean Society of Marine Sciences – G5noticias

Help us! What do you think of this article?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

CaixaBank promotes a healthy lifestyle among its employees through a comprehensive health platform
3 min read

CaixaBank promotes a healthy lifestyle among its employees through a comprehensive health platform

August 15, 2024 Zera Pearson
Pipe Pelaez is now a Doctor of Social Sciences |
2 min read

Pipe Pelaez is now a Doctor of Social Sciences |

August 15, 2024 Zera Pearson
Galicia adds 400 volunteer doctors this summer
2 min read

Galicia adds 400 volunteer doctors this summer

August 14, 2024 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

Marco Reus has a new team in the MLS after leaving Borussia Dortmund
2 min read

Marco Reus has a new team in the MLS after leaving Borussia Dortmund

August 15, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
Astronauts Stranded in Space | ‘They Knew This Mission Might Not Be Perfect’: NASA Delays Decision on How to Get Starliner Crew Back to Earth
3 min read

Astronauts Stranded in Space | ‘They Knew This Mission Might Not Be Perfect’: NASA Delays Decision on How to Get Starliner Crew Back to Earth

August 15, 2024 Roger Rehbein
Chavismo repeats its old strategy before the opposition march: it will take to the streets on the same day to celebrate the fake victory
3 min read

Chavismo repeats its old strategy before the opposition march: it will take to the streets on the same day to celebrate the fake victory

August 15, 2024 Phyllis Ward
11-year-old boy arrested: Alert for 222% increase in robberies in New York’s Central Park
2 min read

11-year-old boy arrested: Alert for 222% increase in robberies in New York’s Central Park

August 15, 2024 Winston Hale