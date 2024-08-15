“With science and art we take care of our environment”: A model of the STEAM project of Lyceum No. 2

As part of the conclusion of the scientific and artistic expression workshops, the students of the seventh and eighth grades of the Integrated Basic Education (EBI) at the Liceo No. 2 of Salto Antonio Gromboni implemented the exhibition. “With science and art we take care of our environment”The aim of this dynamic and interactive activity was to share the interdisciplinary project with the educational community. “Nylon bags and recycling or reusing them”a leading example of the STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) educational approach.

Under the guidance of teachers Cristina Tabares, Eliana Moreira, Charles Prates, and Alejandro Fernandez, the project sought to foster the development of scientific, creative, and critical skills in a collaborative environment committed to environmental stewardship.

Project objectives

Environmental awareness:Raising awareness about the amount of environmental pollution caused by plastic bags. Recycling and thermal fusionHighlighting the importance of recycling and the thermal melting technology of plastic bags, which turns nylon bags into new utilitarian products. National regulationsLearn about the regulations governing the supply of nylon bags in our country.

During the exhibition, the students showcased the results of their research and creative work. The products presented included pots made from recycled materials, models representing the thermal smelting process, and artistic installations that combine art and science to raise awareness in the community about the importance of recycling and reducing waste.

At the end of the event, the 2nd grade students surprised the audience with an original song created in collaboration with the Music and Science Workshop spaces. The interpretation was performed using instruments made from recycled materials.