Winter Conference: Engineering and Science Community Works on Strategic Plan 2030

As is the tradition in College of Engineering and Science From Adolfo Ibáñez University, academics and administrators from Santiago and Viña del Mar met at the Winter Conference, a place where they could share, plan and continue working on the 2030 Strategic Plan.

The day, which took place at the Viña del Mar campus, began with welcoming words from the Vice-Rector of the Campus, Claudio Osorio, followed by the Dean of the Faculty College of Engineering and ScienceClaudio Seebach, and concluded with the intervention of the President of Adolfo Ibáñez University, Francisco Covarrubias, who highlighted the importance of continuing to strengthen the role of the teacher in the classroom.

On the other hand, within the framework of the 2030 Strategic Plan, working tables were held where academics and administrators exchanged their views on various topics, such as academic programmes, technology transfer, environmental relevance, well-being, and others.

In the same vein, a discussion session was held on the 2030 strategic plan, in which the new academic vice dean participated. College of Engineering and Science The United Arab Emirates, Maria Josephina Poppin; Vice Dean of the Viña del Mar Campus, Renato Cabrera; and Vice Dean for Environmental Management and Communication, Barbara Stengel; and Claudio Seebach.

Finally, those who excelled in their academic performance and those who excelled in their contribution to the development of the university were honored. College of Engineering and Science.

We invite you to review today’s photo gallery. here.