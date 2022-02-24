February 25, 2022

William Levy publishes a strong message after confirming their separation

Lane Skeldon February 25, 2022 2 min read

William Levy continues to controversy after the subject cConfirmed his split from Elizabeth Gutierrez And that despite the fact that the couple revealed a few weeks ago that they are apart, TV notes Made you realize that exclusively Levi and Gutierrez had marital problems.

Now the beloved soap opera Get attention again by sharing a powerful message on his Instagram Stories Even his followers stated that these words were not random but rather were directed at a specific person.

“Remember that whatever you wish for someone, God will multiply for you. You decide what you want to come to your door. In this life everything is paid. I want God to fill you and you with health and great light. The Cuban actor wrote: “ May he always protect them from all evil.”

It should be noted that these will be the first statements that William Levy will share on his profile, after he unleashed the scandal about his separation from the mother of his children, and then began to be said that the actor already has a new relationship with the actress with whom he recently shared loans in the telenovela.

Despite the fact that the script makes a fuss, William has also been influenced to flaunt, rarely, his children who have all become teenagers.

These pictures only made the TV star’s followers highlight the great physical similarity the little ones had with Elizabeth.

Fans confirmed they are the same

