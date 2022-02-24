February 24, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Dave Grohl says he reads lips because of his hearing loss

Dave Grohl says he reads lips because of his hearing loss

Lane Skeldon February 24, 2022 2 min read
Watch the fight between Dave Grohl and a 10-year-old girl 1:05

(CNN) – The pandemic has made life more difficult for Dave Grohl in a surprising way.

In a recent appearance dated The Howard Stern ShowThe fu fighter leader He shared that his years as a rock musician affected his hearing.


Grohl said he could hear music on stage and in the studio, but if he was sitting next to someone having dinner in a crowded restaurant, he said he wouldn’t be able to understand a word.

He said the use of masks due to the pandemic has also hampered his ability to understand what people are saying.

Grohl shared, “I’ve been lip reading for 20 years.”

Grohl said he hasn’t had his hearing tested in a while because he thinks he knows what the diagnosis will be.
He said, “I know what they’re going to say: You have…more hearing damage, tinnitus, in your left ear, more than in your right.” “My left ear is a little worse than my right ear because my snare drum and stage monitor [están en ese lado] When I play the drums.

Tinnitus can cause ringing in the ears and last September he spoke to the BBC about his experience with it.

“Oh, my God, for the past 30 years,” Grohl said after developing tinnitus. “When I turn off the lights at night, it’s like ‘Eeeeeeeeeeeee’.

See also  The former TODAY host cries when she reveals she has breast cancer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Yordi Rosado reveals how much he earned as a presenter on “Otro Rollo” | News from Mexico

February 24, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Carol G: 3 Pics of Pechota without makeup on the cover of Vogue

February 24, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

“Climate Girl”, Yanet Garcia, turns her back to reveal her slim butt in golden underwear

February 23, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

Dave Grohl says he reads lips because of his hearing loss

February 24, 2022 Lane Skeldon
4 min read

Thousands of Cubans deported across the border and rejecting Cuban adjustment law can claim green card again | Univision Immigration News

February 24, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

About 354,240 vaccines against Covid-19 have expired in the country

February 24, 2022 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

Heroic Ranking! Telecom advances to the quarter-finals under the snow in Denver

February 24, 2022 Cassandra Curtis