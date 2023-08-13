Why is Uber Eats penalizing delivery workers? What measures have they taken for those who work more than 12 consecutive hours?

theThe technology company that provides food delivery and delivery services has decided to implement security measures to regulate what they call “delivery partners” in Mexico, in particular those who travel by motorbike to make deliveries.

New security measures in Uber Eats

The digital platform that makes it easier for its users to receive food in the community of their homes or from any address requested, has taken the decision to introduce two security functions to regulate the performance of the people who travel before them. motorcycle.

Distraction Prevention This functionality involves both the user and the delivery person, as the goal is to avoid interactions between the two parties through chatting while the delivery person makes the journey to the destination.

The function sends a reminder to the Delivery Partner when they try to use the chat, and it also pauses any messages the user sends, letting them know their text will not be sent while the biker is on the road.

punish merchants? Uber seeks to avoid risk

Prevent fatigue: This feature is intended to prevent Delivery Partners from driving while tired or drowsy. The new feature will send notifications to motorcyclists to see how much time per day they spend inside Uber Eats.

If the app detects they are close to 12 hours of continuous driving, they will automatically be suspended for 6 days.

These new functions add to others already in the Uber Eats app for delivery partners such as using a helmet with a selfie and technology that detects atypical situations such as a long stop.