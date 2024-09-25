September 26, 2024

Why is it that every time Bill Gates visits New York he eats a hot dog on the street?

Zera Pearson September 25, 2024 3 min read
The businessman enjoys this traditional fast food in full view of many onlookers. (Taken from @Thisisbillgates)

When you think of Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft and one of the most influential men in the world, the last thing that probably comes to mind is him buying a hot dog from a street stall.

But this photo is real, and Gates recently shared it on his Instagram account during one of his visits to New York. In that city, Gates decided to post a special moment: enjoying a classic hot dog in one of the busiest places in New York, Times Square.

The businessman shows in the video the purchase process at one of the typical kiosks on one of the city’s streets, As he casually ordered his food, he said, “Hot dog, please.”Gates’s nature in this position made him more relatable to his followers, who appreciated seeing a more relaxed side of the businessman.

The video already has over 200,000 interactions on Instagram. (Image: Taken from Instagram: @Thisisbillgates)

In the video, which has already gone viral, garnering more than 2.2 million views and more than 200,000 likes:You can see how the street vendor prepares the sausages before Gates’ watchful eyes.

First, heat up the sausage, then sauté some veggies, and finally assemble everything on a fresh bun. Mustard, relish, and more veggies complete this classic New York meal. Gates, smiling, does not hesitate to take a bite of the sausage, enjoying the experience.

Gates’ relationship with street food is not just a matter of personal taste, but also a recognition of the cultural significance these foods have in different cities around the world.

Bill Gates enjoys food from all over the world. (YouTube: Bill Gates)
Bill Gates enjoys food from all over the world. (YouTube: Bill Gates)

On this occasion, the sausage, the emblem of New York, allowed the tech mogul to immerse himself, at least for a few moments, in the daily hustle and bustle of the city and be part of street life.

The hot dog is more than just a quick snack; it’s a symbol of New York culture.It’s a food that’s been part of the city’s identity for over a century. Hot dog stands are a staple on the streets, especially in popular spots like Times Square.

Although his life is filled with high-profile responsibilities, including his philanthropic efforts through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates has never lost the ability to share accessible everyday moments with his thousands of followers.

Despite his busy schedule, Bill Gates always makes time for leisure activities. (Photo: Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis)
Despite his busy schedule, Bill Gates always makes time for leisure activities. (Photo: Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis)

On this occasion, this is done through food, the element that unites people, regardless of social or economic status.

“Have you been to New York if you haven’t eaten a hot dog?”“It’s a question that millions of users who have had that experience may have sympathized with,” Gates wrote in the comment on his post.

For many, street sausages are an obligatory stop when visiting the city, Seeing Gates join the tradition has sparked thousands of comments and reactions on social media.

The Gates family has contributed to social movements around the world. (Photo: EFE/Laurent Gillieron/File)
The Gates family has contributed to social movements around the world. (Photo: EFE/Laurent Gillieron/File)

The main reason Gates is in New York is not just food tourism. The businessman is in town to participate in the Goalkeepers 2024 event.It is an annual initiative launched by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2017.

This event brings together world leaders, With the aim of accelerating progress towards achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The businessman, committed to philanthropy and global welfare, has been a central figure in these types of efforts, supporting causes that seek to eradicate poverty, improve access to education and healthcare, and promote gender equality.

