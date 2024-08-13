Why Google Recommends Deactivating 2G Cellular Connection: Here’s the Process to Do It

2G networks allowed for the transmission of voice and text content, but now they are a window for cyber attacks. (Google)

Although 2G networks represent a milestone in global communications, there are now other stronger standards such as 4G and 5G that provide fast and efficient connectivity, and Google has warned users to deactivate this old connection on Android devices.

The main reason for this call by the company is due to the increased security risks. associated with this outdated technology and the potential cyber attacks that could arise from this situation.

Although 2G was once a revolution, allowing voice and data to be transmitted globally, today it is practically obsolete.4G and 5G networks have greatly exceeded their capabilities, providing faster speeds and better security in communications. However, the presence of 2G networks still poses a significant risk to mobile phone users.

2G networks allowed for the transmission of voice and text content, but now they are a window for cyber attacks. (Google)

Google has highlighted that one of the main reasons for disabling 2G connectivity on Android devices is the inherent vulnerability of this network to certain types of cyber attacks.

One of the more worrisome methods is the use of cell site simulators, also known as false base stations (FBS) or stingrays. These devices mimic legitimate cell towers and trick cell phones into connecting to them, allowing attackers to intercept communications and, in many cases, inject fraudulent SMS messages directly into phones.

One of the latest and most dangerous attacks that takes advantage of 2G connectivity is the SMS Blaster scam. This type of scam involves using cell site simulators to send phishing text messages directly to mobile devices. What makes this method particularly dangerous is that by using a fake 2G network, attackers can bypass telecom companies’ anti-spam and anti-fraud filters, ensuring that all messages reach victims.

Messages sent via SMS Blasters may appear legitimate, as attackers have the ability to spoof the sender’s number to make it appear as if it is coming from a trusted entity, such as a bank or insurance company. This increases the likelihood that victims will fall into the trap and provide sensitive personal information, including banking details.

2G networks allowed for the transmission of voice and text content, but now they are a window for cyber attacks. (Google)

Google notes that this type of scam has been reported in several countries, including Vietnam, France, Norway, and Thailand. Despite efforts by telecom operators to mitigate these risks, the fact that 2G is still enabled on many Android devices means that users remain vulnerable to these types of attacks.

To protect users from this type of fraud, Google has implemented several security measures in its Android operating systems. Starting with Android 12, users have the option to disable 2G connectivity at the modem level. This feature was initially introduced on Pixel devices and has been expanded to other models that meet the necessary technical requirements.

The process of deactivating 2G connection on an Android device is simple and available to any user. Here are the steps to perform this procedure:

Go to the Settings panel of your Android device. Under Settings, select the Network & Internet option. Find and select the SIM card or SIM card option. Within this menu, you should find a toggle button next to Allow 2G. Simply slide the switch to turn this feature off.

2G networks allowed for the transmission of voice and text content, but now they are a window for cyber attacks. (Illustration)

It is important to note that not all Android devices include this option, Especially older models or those that have not been updated to recent versions of the operating system.

If this is the case with your device, Google’s recommendation is to make sure your preferred network is set to 4G or 5G. By setting these options as default, you greatly reduce the risk of falling victim to an SMS Blasters attack.