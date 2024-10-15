Why education level is the best predictor of how someone will vote

WASHINGTON (CNN) –– The American electorate is divided in many ways (gender, race, region) and any of them can be used to explain the current state of politics.

More women are supporting Democrats, which is likely to widen the gender gap in the wake of the fall of Roe v. Wade made the United States a nation of abortion-rights states and abortion-ban states.

The extent to which former President Donald Trump can swing support for Vice President Kamala Harris among voters of color, Latinos and blacks could have consequences in states where close margins are expected.

Rural voters generally side with Republicans, while urban voters side with Democrats. Those who can benefit from the suburbs will win in November.

According to veteran Democratic strategist Doug Sosnick, who was former President Bill Clinton’s political director and known for his extremism, there is an even bigger divide among voters. In-depth analysis notes.

“Education level is the biggest and best predictor of how someone will vote in American politics today. That’s the new dividing line in American politics right now,” Sosnick told David Salian on the “CNN Political Briefing” podcast.

Sosnick argues that Trump’s rise over the past three election cycles has “accelerated and completed this education-based political realignment that has been building since the early 1970s, beginning with the decline of the middle class.”

As the United States moves into a 21st-century economy, there is a gap between those who attain education “which has become the bedrock of the Democratic Party” and those who feel that “that group of voters is now the bedrock.” Modern Republican.”

Like Sosnik already wrote Above, there is data to support this. In an August report on growing income inequality in the U.S., the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis documented that for every dollar of wealth of a household headed by a college graduate, a household headed by a college graduate earns 22 cents. This figure increases to 30 cents for households headed by someone with some degree but no degree.

Put another way, college graduates own three-quarters of America’s wealth, but they represent only 40% of the population.

Politics is also directly related. In 2020, step CNN exit pollsVoters with a college degree represented 41% of the electorate and supported President Joe Biden 55% to Trump’s 43%. Trump won the support of two-thirds of white voters without a college degree, but lost among college-educated white voters.

Sosnick went a step further and argued to Salian that the seven or so battleground states that Trump or Harris could win would all be in the middle in terms of education levels. Who doesn’t have it. “That’s the only reason they’re different from the rest of the country,” he said.

The Lumina Foundation The report uses census data to rank states by educational attainment, including postsecondary certificates and associate degrees. Granted, most of the battleground states (Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin in the Rust Belt and Georgia, North Carolina and Arizona in the Sun Belt) are close to average. There is one important exception. The battleground state of Nevada has the lowest educational attainment in the United States. While most of the states with the highest educational attainment are blue states in the Northeast, the red state of Utah also tops the list.

To the extent that traditional swing voters can be trusted in this election, Sosnick argued, they can be more like political independents than Nikki Haley’s Republicans.

But there’s a second group of undecided voters that Sosnick said is even more important. These voters do not choose one candidate or another, rather they decide whether to vote or not.

For Trump, he said, it’s about white, non-college-educated voters in general, especially men, “and if they vote, you know they’re going to vote for Trump.” For Harris, they may be women who don’t normally participate in the process, but will do so this year, the first presidential election in which the Supreme Court has allowed some states to ban most or all abortions.

Young voters, who are less confident about voting, also fall into this second category of undecided voting, Sosnick said.

Trump’s entire success in politics has been based on appealing not to independents, but to “non-traditional voters.”

Compared to past years’ midterm elections, the education overhaul could also change the way presidential elections are viewed, he said.

“Until Trump, Democrats have always done well in presidential years because voters are rarely Democrats,” Sosnick argued. “Republicans have always done well in low turnout years because the most propensity voters are Republicans. Now that’s completely reversed.”

According to Sosnick, that includes the current state of the race, where the vice president appears to have reached a plateau, but he may lean toward Harris to “step up and close the deal” with undecided voters.