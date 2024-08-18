August 18, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Why do you recommend disabling WhatsApp Meta AI and how to do it?

Why do you recommend disabling WhatsApp Meta AI and how to do it?

Roger Rehbein August 18, 2024 1 min read


This feature is new to the messaging app and is very versatile, but that’s why you have to deactivate it in a few steps.


Meta has officially launched its artificial intelligence, Meta Artificial IntelligenceFor all WhatsApp usersThis new feature adds a button with a multi-colored circle in the chat bar, similar to the stickers button, which when pressed opens a conversation with the virtual assistant. However, Many experts recommend deactivating it. and Here we tell you how to do it..

Image: The Question You Should Ask to Avoid Credit Card Fraud

Image: WhatsApp launched "golden status"What is it and how does it work?

Why They Recommend Disabling WhatsApp Meta AI and How to Do It

Users have the ability to uninstall Meta AI, but that doesn’t mean they’ll be able to delete it from WhatsApp.but they can deactivate the chat for their own accounts. So, once you start a conversation with the chatbot, There is an option to delete individual chats using AI or request the deletion of information you have previously shared with Meta AI.:

  • Go to WhatsApp on your mobile phone
  • Chat with Meta AI
  • For one-on-one conversations, simply delete the conversation or stop interacting with the virtual assistant.
  • For group chats, it is necessary to ask the admin to delete them permanently.
Meta WhatsApp

Image: WhatsApp Plus August 2024: Download APK for Free in Few Simple Steps

Image: Download WhatsApp Plus 2024 APK: Install the latest version step by step

Don’t miss a thing.

Get the latest WhatsApp news and more!

comment

Comments icon

You may be interested

See also  How to take a full screen screenshot in a WhatsApp conversation?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

How to Find All Hidden Cars in GTA V
3 min read

How to Find All Hidden Cars in GTA V

August 17, 2024 Roger Rehbein
Stranded astronaut forced to sleep in sleeping bag – DW – 08/16/2024
4 min read

Stranded astronaut forced to sleep in sleeping bag – DW – 08/16/2024

August 17, 2024 Roger Rehbein
Meteorite discovered in deep space that wiped out the dinosaurs
2 min read

Meteorite discovered in deep space that wiped out the dinosaurs

August 16, 2024 Roger Rehbein

You may have missed

Fight results and full card
2 min read

Fight results and full card

August 18, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
Why do you recommend disabling WhatsApp Meta AI and how to do it?
1 min read

Why do you recommend disabling WhatsApp Meta AI and how to do it?

August 18, 2024 Roger Rehbein
Nike outlet sells the most sought-after Gamma Force sneakers for the street and gym, with a 40% discount
2 min read

Nike outlet sells the most sought-after Gamma Force sneakers for the street and gym, with a 40% discount

August 18, 2024 Zera Pearson
Carolina Sandoval suffers major health scare
2 min read

Carolina Sandoval suffers major health scare

August 18, 2024 Lane Skeldon