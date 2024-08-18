Why do you recommend disabling WhatsApp Meta AI and how to do it?

This feature is new to the messaging app and is very versatile, but that’s why you have to deactivate it in a few steps.





Meta has officially launched its artificial intelligence, Meta Artificial IntelligenceFor all WhatsApp usersThis new feature adds a button with a multi-colored circle in the chat bar, similar to the stickers button, which when pressed opens a conversation with the virtual assistant. However, Many experts recommend deactivating it. and Here we tell you how to do it. .

Why They Recommend Disabling WhatsApp Meta AI and How to Do It

Users have the ability to uninstall Meta AI, but that doesn’t mean they’ll be able to delete it from WhatsApp.but they can deactivate the chat for their own accounts. So, once you start a conversation with the chatbot, There is an option to delete individual chats using AI or request the deletion of information you have previously shared with Meta AI. :

Go to WhatsApp on your mobile phone

Chat with Meta AI

For one-on-one conversations, simply delete the conversation or stop interacting with the virtual assistant.

For group chats, it is necessary to ask the admin to delete them permanently.

