Why did the Board of Directors decide to grant continuity to the coach?

Cassandra Curtis October 10, 2024 2 min read

2024-10-09

Diego Vasquez He will continue on the bench Motagua. The Blues Board of Directors met quietly on Wednesday after the insult it received Real Spain at home (0-4) By Round 11 of the inaugural 2024 tournament, they made the decision to continue the link with the Argentine.

But there is a reason for everything: his performance in the current season does not make him postponed, in addition to the fact that he occupies second place in the standings and that he has the potential classification of the first division. CONCACAF Champions There were two incentives that helped Diego Martin Vasquez To keep his job.

The report submitted by the sports department showed that the Mendoza native has 62% From the results he has had, his management isn’t all bad, even with all the animosity the coach has with the Motaguense fans who have made the hashtag #FueraDiego trending.

MotaguaIn addition, they did not look favorably on cutting ties with the coach and the best thing for them, initially, was to give him confidence before the end of the season and through the playoffs towards CONCACAF Champions kiss eagle From El Salvador. Additionally, a few thousand dollars are saved by terminating the contract and hiring a new coaching staff.

Under that hypothesis, Motagua He erases all doubts and gives a boost of confidence to his coach, the most successful in the history of the capitalist institution whose second phase was not as prolific as the first phase in terms of titles.

Diego Vasquez The technical staff, with a contract until May 2025, took charge of 17 matches (11 in the league and 6 in the Central American Cup), winning 8, drawing 5 and losing 4. Under the tutelage of the South American, the Blues scored 30 goals and allowed 19 goals.

Rye pate was served

DIEZ has learned that due to the avalanche of information regarding the future of… Diego VasquezAnd mobile phones for senior officers Motagua They keep ringing in with messages and calls from technicians and agents providing strategic services.

Costa Rican Walter “Patty” Ray It was he who was very active and was offered on several occasions to take over the artistic direction of Motagua If the Board of Directors confirms his departure Diego Vasquez On the eve of the 12th round of the Honduran Championship.

yes indeed, Motagua He has not lowered his arms, and since Sunday he has begun to shuffle some technical cards, so that if they make the decision to sack Diego, he will have a replacement ready. I liked the Argentinian among others Andres KarevicBut in the end they decided that what looked like, based on the numbers the alternate coach had gotten so far, made the most sense.

