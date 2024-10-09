Why did the Board of Directors decide to grant continuity to the coach?

2024-10-09



Diego Vasquez He will continue on the bench Motagua. The Blues Board of Directors met quietly on Wednesday after the insult it received Real Spain at home (0-4) By Round 11 of the inaugural 2024 tournament, they made the decision to continue the link with the Argentine.

See more: National League of Honduras position table

But there is a reason for everything: his performance in the current season does not make him postponed, in addition to the fact that he occupies second place in the standings and that he has the potential classification of the first division. CONCACAF Champions There were two incentives that helped Diego Martin Vasquez To keep his job.

The report submitted by the sports department showed that the Mendoza native has 62% From the results he has had, his management isn’t all bad, even with all the animosity the coach has with the Motaguense fans who have made the hashtag #FueraDiego trending.

MotaguaIn addition, they did not look favorably on cutting ties with the coach and the best thing for them, initially, was to give him confidence before the end of the season and through the playoffs towards CONCACAF Champions kiss eagle From El Salvador. Additionally, a few thousand dollars are saved by terminating the contract and hiring a new coaching staff.