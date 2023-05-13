Who will be the participants in La Casa de los Famosos México? It has already been confirmed

The House of Famous Mexico is one of the most anticipated shows by audiences, and there has been a lot of speculation about it; However, the first details about the reality show are already available.

And Televisa revealed that the show, which will begin airing Sunday, June 4 at 8:30 p.m., will be hosted by Galilea Montijo, though she’s not the only member of Hoy’s morning show to join the cast.

It has already been revealed who is the first confirmed participant, who is locked up with other show business characters. This is the driver, Paul Stanley.

So far, no further information has been received about it, however, it is rumored that one of the other participants in the program will be Wendy Guevara from Las Perdidas, who has confirmed that she will be part of the reality TV show, although she was not able to. to reveal more information.

In addition to the aforementioned, on Friday, May 12th, it was confirmed that Raquel Pegora will also be a part of the members of this famous house.

On the other hand, on the delivery side, Galilea will not be alone, since on Friday it was confirmed that Odalyz Ramirez and Diego de Erics will be present as presenters of the program.

It remains to be hoped that other celebrities will be announced as participants.