May 14, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Ricardo Salinas Mocze, an Electra client: “Bad thinking”

Lane Skeldon May 13, 2023 2 min read

Ricardo Salinas Plego become nobody Stars on TwitterSince nothing saves, and that is why he responds directly, which made it happen on more than one occasion, become possession.

And recently again one of your comments It became a trend on social mediaBecause what seemed like flattery ended with him Crime of the Mexican businessman.

How did the controversy start?

Twitter user Show off to Ricardo Salinas Pelego who went to Fifi Stores (Raqia), where he was looking for a washing machine, but went to find it ElectraTo which he thanked the shopkeeper for that.

As a good captain I went to Palacio de Hierro, Liverpool And other places to look for a washing machine for a beach house, but they advised me to go to Elektra (Cozumel) for a good “deal” and partner Jorge found me an excellent product.

What did Salinas Plego reply?

Seemingly Compliment to your storeending on Disdainful response from the owner of TV Aztecasince he answered that he had think “poor” Believing that buying in high-end stores made her Fifi.

“To be Fifi is not to buy into Liverpool, to be Fifi is to be smart enough to be rich, not to pretend to be. It is the madness of Poor minded people They want to pretend they’re rich and risk money they don’t have and they need to protect people they don’t care about.”

See also  Molotov: rockers compete with wretched on stage (video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Who will be the participants in La Casa de los Famosos México? It has already been confirmed

May 13, 2023 Lane Skeldon
1 min read

Featherweight: This apartment is very expensive at over $800,000

May 13, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Marc Anthony paints “Nadia Ferreira’s Belly” with his own hands for this photo production

May 12, 2023 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

The United States begins “unprecedented” revenues

May 13, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Steps and costs for applying for and renewing a work permit in the United States

May 13, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

The Central Bank of Argentina imposes new restrictions on purchases abroad

May 13, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Ricardo Salinas Mocze, an Electra client: “Bad thinking”

May 13, 2023 Lane Skeldon