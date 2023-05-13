May 13, 2023

Featherweight: This apartment is very expensive at over $800,000

May 13, 2023

Hassan Emilio Cabandeknown as featherweightAnd Continue to reap success In his career this is reflected in the earnings he receives, such as They let him acquire luxury property.

A few days ago the singer was announced He made himself a luxurious apartment in his hometown of Guadalajara. The property is located in one of the most exclusive areas of the city.

Include its neighbors neither more nor less than Canelo Alvarez, Chico Perez, their colleague Joleon Alvarez And many other celebrities.

What is the new featherweight division like?

According to reporter Charbel Lucio of El Gordo y la Flaca program, the artist’s home It is valued at just over $800,000 and measures approximately 174 square metres..

The apartment has luxurious finishes and is very personalwhere accessories with “PP” are found (featherweight).

Ownership translated “Ella Paella Sola” It is located on the 25th floor of a tower located in the Andares district, one of the most exclusive towns in the city of Guadalajara. Being in an exclusive area, it has a lot of security and also has thousands of cameras.

And if that wasn’t enough, In the residential complex you will find a business center and a swimming pool which has the best view of the city, jacuzzi and until sports club.

