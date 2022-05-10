Who were the leaders of the PLD that Hipólito Mejia met?

Although details were not disclosed and kept out of sight, former President Hipólito Mejia recently held a meeting with leaders of the opposition Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) and communication actors.

According to the pictures shared by the deputy of the PLD on social media Victor Manuel Faddoul And the former reformist leader, Claudio de los Santos, had a “friends” meeting.

The meeting was scheduled for May 1 between Mejia and PLD leaders and former ministers: Francis Xavier Garciatourism; Munshi Fadlthe Interior and Police; Robin Paulino Simdefense, as well as Representative Victor Manuel Fadol, strategist Jorge Linderburg and communicator Danny Alcantara, among others.

Talk about the meeting on Monday Danilo DiazMember of the Political Committee of PLDwho ruled out any rapprochement with the modern revolutionary party (PRM).

He attributed rumors trying to have an internal impact on PLDthe alleged affinity with PRM.

The meeting was speculated to be alleged negotiations in search of supposed support from PLDfor the constitutional reform proposed by the government PRM In exchange for empowering Danilo Medina.

“These are rumors trying to have a negative effect on the party, but the first to oppose this part is President City, who is not interested in a new term because he realizes that two terms are enough and has no aspirations about his agenda.”Diaz, identified in the Matinal 5 programme, according to a press release issued by the party.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/05/09/group-of-people-posing-in-front-of-a-wall-50a19410.jpg Hipólito Mejia, with Monchi Fadol and his sons, Representatives Victor Manuel Fadol and José David Fadol. (external source.)

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/05/09/un-group-of-people-posing-for-a-photo-61f1579a.jpg Mejía with Monchi Fadul and Francisco Jarvier García. (external source)

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/05/09/un-group-of-people-seated-at-the-table-eating-c652ab00.jpg Journalist Dani Alcantara, Francisco Javier Garcia and former President Hipolito Mejia. (external source.)