Who is Florida Governor Ron Desantis?

(CNN Spanish) – Florida Gov. Ron Desantis looks set to run in the 2024 presidential election, in which case he could face Donald Trump in the Republican Party.

But who exactly is he? This is his view of life and political life.

Biography and important facts

Ron Desantis was born on September 14, 1978 in Jacksonville, Florida. Biography sheet In the US Congress

Disantis Study Law at Yale and Harvard universities, according to his official biography, and Served Between 2004 and 2010 he was employed as a general adviser to the US Navy in Iraq.

He served as a federal attorney and was elected a delegate to the U.S. Congress in 2012, where he served until 2018. I quit To run for Florida governor (Assumed In 2019).

There is Wedding They have three children with Casey Desantis.

Political career

Desantis was first elected in 2012, and he ran for and became a member of the Republican House of Representatives. Later, he was re-elected in 2016.

During the years he was a representative, he became one of the main supporters of President Donald Trump and a stronghold of the Republican Party. After Trump became governor of Florida, where Mar-a-Lago resides, he reaffirmed his influence. The current geographical basis of the Republican Party.

However, the two could clash if they run in the Republican primary in 2024, in which context the current president, Democrat Joe Biden, Falls on the ballot.

Desantis was loyal to some of the Trump administration’s controversies, repeatedly criticizing the prosecution’s lawyer Robert Mueller’s investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election – in which Trump was elected – whom he called “vague” and “vague.” Article In 2017 Mல்லller was held accountable for his “inattentive” investigation.

CNN in 2018 Reported Desantis was on the list of delegates who received contributions from the National Rifle Association (NRA) for the 2016 campaign.

Desantis took office as Governor of Florida in January 2019 – he faces re-election this year – and he had to deal with the Covid-19 epidemic in the worst-hit state: 1,199,724 confirmed cases and 10,895 deaths, the worst affected in Miami-Date County. According to Johns Hopkins University.

In this context, Desantis was criticized Elegant It has continued to protest, removing restrictions earlier than other districts Mandatory order to wear a mask.

It does not stand there: Prohibited Vaccine passports (before they are true) and Blocking Private employers seek to distinguish themselves from “lockdown governors” under the guise of protecting the Govt-19 vaccine requirements and individual rights and freedoms.

Desantis is at the forefront of the Republican agenda

Desantis delved deeper into the curriculum wars in schools, a major issue for Republicans.

The Florida Commissioner of Education made the announcement in early April 41% books Submitted math textbooks are rejected Disantis said This includes “teaching concepts such as racial fundamentalism”.

These measures could be tantamount to censorship and lead to the marginalization of some of the most vulnerable children struggling with identity issues, but the Governor of Florida has told They reiterate that their goal is to protect children.

In this case, the Florida Legislature Gave last weekFinal approval of a series of bills targeting Disney, following the company’s dispute with DeSantis over new legislation restricting certain classroom discussions on sexual orientation and gender identity.

One of the bills Eliminates the unique position that Disney allows Its Orlando area acts as an independent government in theme parks. The other is that Disney’s exemption granted in a social media bill signed into law last year will be revoked, but suspended by a federal judge’s decision.

What is the outcome of this exciting schedule undertaken by Desantis since he became Governor of Florida, and what could indicate his prospects for 2024?

Recent studies suggest that Republicans have a rating of more than 50% in their state, and 40% have a negative image. According to analysts, this is a situation that could be the envy of any governor who has to overcome the epidemic.

With information from Maeve Reston, Zachary B. Wolf, Dianne Gallagher, Steve Contorno, Rachel Janfaza and Harry Enten.