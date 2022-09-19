Joe Biden has promised that the COVID-19 pandemic is “over” in the United States.

President of America, Joe BidenConsiders the coronavirus pandemic “over”. COVID-19He assures that his government continues to work against the problems caused by the coronavirus.

“The epidemic is over. We have one more problem COVID-19 And we are working on it a lot. But the pandemic is over,” the president said in an interview with the network’s “60 Minutes” program. CBSReleased this Sunday.

In a taped interview at the Detroit Auto Show, where the president visited last Wednesday, Biden gave the example of how “no one” was wearing a mask at the event and that all attendees were “in very good shape.”

“The end of the epidemic is in sight”

That same week, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus assured that the world was “never near the end of the pandemic”. COVID-19“, after recording the lowest number of deaths in the world since the start of the health crisis.

“We’re not there yet, but the end of the pandemic is in sight,” Tedros stressed at his weekly press conference.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the United States has recorded the highest number of deaths from the Covid-19 pandemic since March 2020, with more than one million deaths.

Last week, there were an average of 60,000 daily infections and about 400 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

67.7% of the US population has been vaccinated against Covid-19, and 48.6% of that group has received a booster dose.

Last August, the CDC stopped recommending social distancing and isolation for those infected with the coronavirus.

(EFE)