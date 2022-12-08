Who is Dina Boulwart, the new President of Peru?

What are the features of the new president of Peru, Dina Boloart? 4:31

(CNN Spanish) – Dina Boulwart has taken over as the new president of Peru, after Congress impeached Pedro Castillo on Wednesday Approval of the vacancy request.

In this turbulent context, Boulwart, who until a few hours was the vice-president of the country, took over from Castillo after swear at Before the plenary session of Congress in a session called Wednesday afternoon.

Peru’s first female president was sworn in on Wednesday following the arrest of Pedro Castillo.

Boulwart will complete his term until July 2026. This is the sixth time that a new president of Peru has been appointed in less than five years.

In his first speech, Bulwart called for a “political truce to form a government of national unity” and said he would fight corruption with the support of the Attorney General’s Office and the Comptroller’s Office.

“My first action is to confront corruption in all its dimensions,” Boulwart said. “I have seen with disgust how the press and the judiciary have reported shameful acts of theft against the money of all Peruvians, this cancer must be eradicated.”

Bulwart came to power after Castillo was impeached and arrested for declaring the temporary closure of Congress unconstitutional, according to the consensus of constitutional analysts in that country. Part of his cabinet and other senior officials resigned and denounced the president’s coup.

Who is Dina Polwart?

Dina Ersilia Polwart Zegarra (Chalhuanca, Apurimac, 60 years old) is a lawyer who graduated from the private University of San Martin de Porres, where she also holds a master’s degree in Notarial and Registration Law, according to her biography published in One country platform.

She began her political career in 2007, at the National Registry of Identification and Civil Status (Reniec) in Surco, as an advisor to senior management, and later as chief officer. In 2018, she was a candidate for mayor of Surquillo with the Perot Liberal Party. Two years later, in 2020, he participated in the extraordinary parliamentary elections, but did not win the seat.

During the 2021 general election, she was the vice-presidential candidate for the Perú Libre party, in the formula headed by Castillo that won in the second round after receiving a 8,836,380 votesAccording to the National Election Referee (JNE).

In the midst of the crossroads of the Peruvians facing the second round – when, as writer Santiago Rocangulio said in an interview with CNN, they were arguing between the far left (represented by Castillo) and the far right (represented by Castillo by Keiko Fujimori) – Boluarte made some statements that indicated In it he indicated that he would shut down Congress if the legislature did not coordinate “in the interest of the country with the executive branch”.

In an interview with CNN’s Fernando del Rincon in 2021, Boluarte backtracked and said, “What I said is that we need a Congress that works for the needs of Peruvian society and coordinates positively with the executive so that the two powers of the state can work in a coordinated way to meet the multiple needs of Peruvian society.” We don’t want an obstructive Congress (…) At no point did I say we would shut down Congress.”

On July 29, 2021, she was sworn in as Minister of Development and Social Inclusion, a position she held until November 25, 2022, when Resigned After the appointment of Betsy Chavez as Prime Minister.

Today I decided not to continue with the next ministerial government. After deep reflection, I have no doubt that the current polarization is detrimental to everyone, especially the average citizen seeking a way out of the political and economic crisis.

