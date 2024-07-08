July 8, 2024

Who is Cesar Ramos? The referee for Colombia vs Uruguay | Colombia National Team

Cassandra Curtis July 8, 2024 2 min read

The Copa America has already announced the refereeing appointments for the semi-final matches, and in the case of the Colombia-Uruguay match, which will be held on Wednesday, July 10, the Mexican Cesar Ramos will be the referee. The official, confirmed to achieve justice on the field of play.

Ramos is a 40-year-old Mexican who has been a professional referee since 2012. Two years later, he was given the opportunity to obtain the FIFA badge to referee international tournaments such as the World Cup and continental championships.

The Mexican referee has previously officiated two matches (Brazil 0-0 Costa Rica and Argentina 2-0 Peru) in the current 2024 Copa America, and is known for allowing a lot of play, although he has scored a goal in this competition. A total of 9 yellow cards.

It is worth noting that Cesar Ramos has previously coached the Colombian national team, specifically in the 2018 World Cup in Russia when the Coffee Team beat Poland 3-0 in the group stage, a match in which Yerry Mina and Radamel participated. Falcao and Juan Guillermo Cuadrado scored for Jose Pekerman.

Cesar Ramos will be accompanied by Mexican assistants, while the video assistant referee will be Ecuadorian.

This will be the full shortlist for the semi-final match against Uruguay.

Referee: Cesar Ramos (Mexico)
Assistant No. 1: Alberto Moren (Mexico) Assistant No. 2: Marco Bisguerra (Mexico)
Fourth official: Mario Escobar (Goa)
Fifth referee: Humberto Bangoy (Goa)
Video Assistant Referee: Carlos Urbe (UEFA)
Avar: Christian Lescano (EU)
AVAR 2: Joel Alarcon (per)
AVAR 3: Brian Loaiza (EU)
5th Referee: Olga Miranda (PAR) Quality Manager: Gustavo Rossi (ARG)

