Who are the five female scientists who won the L’Oréal-UNESCO International Prize for Women in Science 2024?

the Five scientists awarded with L’Oréal-UNESCO International Women in Science Awards 2024 They will be the heroes of tonight’s awards ceremony, which will be held at UNESCO headquarters in Paris. There, researchers will be honored for their pioneering work in the field Life and environmental sciencesAs well as its significant contribution to facing global challenges Public Health.

The L’Oréal Foundation, in cooperation with UNESCO, awards every year an award to distinguished women in the scientific field from each of the five main regions defined as follows: Africa and Arab countries; Asia Pacific; Europe; Latin America and the Caribbean; And north america. Since its inception, 26 years ago, The program has recognized more than… 4,400 women To excel in their research, including 132 international laureates and more than 4,000 young researchers Who received encouragement for their work. Among the winners of previous editions, seven received an award Nobel prize In various fields of science.

The committee of this twenty-sixth edition selected the winners from among the laureates 350 candidates From all over the world. The independent international jury was chaired by Prof Brigitte L. KieferDirector of Research at the Inserm Research Institute, is a member of French Academy of Sciences L’Oréal-UNESCO Award Winner.

Through the excellence of the work of 5 recipients in areas of public health ranging from cancer to infectious diseases such as malaria And the poliomyelitis Chronic diseases such as obesitythe Diabetes And the EpilepsyShow it Science needs women More than ever before, especially at a time when cancer cases could rise by 77% by 2050, while obesity now affects 1 in 8 people worldwide, and there are still more than 249 million cases of malaria, according to Data from the World Health Organization. Organization (World Health Organization).

UNESCO surveys indicate that women are currently still underrepresented Only 33% of researchers around the world. This means that only one out of every three scientists is a woman. The organizers of the L’Oréal-UNESCO Prize noted that Glass roof It remains a reality because, for example, it is currently only in Europe A quarter part Follower Senior scientific officials Operated by women. Moreover, since the establishment of Nobel Prizes in science in 1901 only 25 women They got that award.

The five scientists awarded the awards in 2024 will be honored for their work in life and environmental sciences tonight in Paris



The virtuous cooperation between the L’Oréal Foundation and UNESCO during last 26 years It works to promote gender equality in science through the International Prize and its Young Talent Programmes More than 140 countries. This initiative has brought scholars and their works to the public and contributed to enhancing the careers of distinguished women. According to the data provided by the organizers, during the life of the award there were 150% increase In the percentage of women who won the Nobel Prize in various scientific fields, compared to the previous period, from 1901 to 1998.

Alexandra PaltThe Executive Director of the L’Oréal Foundation warned that “A Sustainable future Because humanity depends on True equality between men and women. Unfortunately, this is still not the case today in science, even though the world faces unprecedented challenges.

The Council considered the program L’Oréal-UNESCO for Women in Science “You have ensured that this issue remains at the center of attention and debate for 26 years. In particular, we have sought Raise the level of research conducted by many exceptional scientists And inspiring the next generation of female researchers.”

Regarding the five winners of the 2024 International Prizes, he stated that their work implies “significant progress for the health of humanity and encourages us to continue the struggle.”

For this part, Lydia Brito“Promoting women in science is an important issue,” stressed the Assistant Director-General for Natural Sciences at UNESCO Justice and pragmatism. Women make up half the population and we need the ingenuity of all of humanity to tackle this problem Overwhelming challenges Which we face, both Environmental degradationthe Climate change And the Biodiversitythe Epidemicsthe Technology gap Wave Persistent poverty“.

The 2024 awardees have made important advances in public health, including cancer, malaria, polio and chronic diseases (Image illustration, Infobae)

Looking at this panorama, Brito agreed with Balt that “it is encouraging to see the increase in the number of women who have been awarded the Nobel Prize in Science. Since 1901, 25 women It has earned this distinction 15 of them since the establishment of the L’Oréal-UNESCO Women and Science Programme, in 1998. Six of these fifteen women received the L’Oréal-UNESCO International Prize for Women in Science before receiving the Nobel Prize.

Laureate Latin America and the Caribbean

Professor Alicia Kowaltowski – Biochemistry. She is a professor of biochemistry at the University of Sao Paulo. Brazil. The jury revealed that it was rewarded for its fundamental contribution to the biology of mitochondria, which are “the cell’s main source of energy and serve as its batteries.” His work was fundamental to understanding the involvement of energy metabolism in chronic diseases, including… obesity and diabetes, And also in aging. Her outstanding contribution as a researcher and mentor, as well as her advocacy and public dissemination of science in Latin America, are an inspiration to young scientists.

Awarded to North America

Professor Nada Jabado – Human Genetics. She is a Professor in the Departments of Pediatrics and Human Genetics, Canada Level 1 Research Chair in Pediatric Oncology, McGill University, Canada. She was honored for revolutionizing the understanding of the genetic defects responsible for this Aggressive brain tumors in children. His seminal discovery of the first histone mutations in human diseases, known as oncogenes, radically changed cancer treatment. The jury said that, through his innovative research and effective leadership in establishing a global collaborative network, he has reshaped the medical approach to treating childhood cancer, enhancing diagnostic capabilities and clinical treatments for young patients.

European award winner

Professor Genevieve Al-Mouzani – Molecular Biology. She is Director of Research at the Center National de la Recherche Scientifique (CNRS) of the Curie Institute France. She was rewarded for her fundamental contributions to understanding how… DNA With proteins found in the cell nucleus. His pioneering works in Epigenetics He has advanced our understanding of how cellular identity is determined and changed during normal development cancer. The jury highlighted her exceptional successes in developing research, training the next generation of scientists, and enhancing the role of women in science.

Since the Nobel Prizes were established, only 25 women in science have been awarded, highlighting the gender disparity in science



Winner of the Africa and Arab Countries Award

Professor Rose Lake – Immunology. She is former Head of the Department of Infectious Diseases and Immunology at the Faculty of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, and former Director of the Center for Biotechnology at the University of Yaounde 1, Cameroon. The award was given to him for his dedicated leadership, outstanding research and pioneering efforts to improve outcomes in the region Malaria associated with pregnancyto support Eliminate polio And improvement immunization in Africa, as well as his efforts to encourage career paths for young scientists. Dr. Leakey’s national, regional and global impact has had a profound impact on public health in her native Cameroon and throughout Africa. Her accomplishments make her a role model as an outstanding educator and advocate for young women scientists.

Asia Pacific Award Winner

Professor Ning Yan – Structural Biology. She is a professor in the College of Life Sciences, Tsinghua University; Founding President of Shenzhen Medical Research and Translation Academy; Director of Shenzhen Bay Laboratory, China. The prize was given to him for his discovery of the atomic structure of multiple membrane proteins that mediate the transport of ions and sugars across the cell membrane, revealing the principles that govern transport across these tissues. The jury said that his exceptional research addressed multiple disorders, e.g Epilepsy and arrhythmia and direct treatment Pain syndrome As a leader and authority in his field. Dr. Yan inspires scientists around the world and is a strong advocate for gender equality in research and science education.

The 2024 edition committee selected the winners from among 350 nominees from around the world for the L’Oréal-UNESCO Awards (picture information)

The now traditional distinction for world scientists which seeks, in addition to promoting women in various fields of science, stimulating careers in girls and supporting young researchers, has opened the call for applications for its international prize next year.

the 2025 edition The awards will recognize excellence in the following areas:

physics

mathematics

computing

As is the case until now, the organizing institutions will seek to honor 5 distinguished researchers in these disciplines, and divide them according to their origin into the following regions:

Africa and the Arab countries

Latin America and the Caribbean

north america.

Asia Pacific

Europe

Women represent only 33% of researchers worldwide, according to UNESCO gender equality surveys EFE/Ismael Herrero



Next year’s five winners will be selected based on the following criteria to be evaluated by the experts who will be part of the judging panel:

How Candidate A’s Research Generated Progressing In their field and its impact on science and society.

How is the candidate identified? Peers Ensure their discipline through publications.

How does the candidate participate? educationand guidance and/or, more broadly, in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Each of the five winners, who will be selected by a jury of world-renowned experts, will receive a prize of… 100,000 euros.

he July 1, 2024 Submission of applications will be closed. The final selection will be made on November 15 From this year.

For more information about the awards and how to apply, you can visit the official website: https://www.forwomeninscience.com/challenge/show/107