La Jornada – The UNAM humanities and sciences caravan will pass through the corners of the city

The Coordination of Humanities at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) and the Secretariat for Education, Science, Technology and Innovation of the Metropolitan Government have started the Humanities and Sciences Caravan, which will last 27 days and aims to disseminate and enhance learning in these areas of knowledge in this city.

The convoy will tour the headquarters of Los Pelares, the Institute of Higher Secondary Education, the Rosario Castellanos Institute for Graduate Studies and the University of Health.

At a ceremony at the Pilares Ecoguardas headquarters, Rosaura Ruiz, Head of the Local Education Secretariat, explained that this work that UNAM is doing with the unit is of great importance in bringing these activities to places where people are, especially where people are. The greatest social backwardness.

He stressed that one of the ideas they have in the pillars is to encourage the learning of sciences and humanities in the entire population, as well as the pursuit of careers in boys and girls. Those who go to one of these community centers also find themselves in the possibility of obtaining an update in these areas, in particular, focusing efforts while inviting women to participate in all disciplines.

The Coordinator of Humanities at UNAM, Guadalupe Valencia García, explained in turn that from the perspective of the highest house of studies, it is a duty, a profession and an obligation to bring the sciences and humanities closer to societies. It is intended to make workshops, presentations, books and plays accessible to the people.