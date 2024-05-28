The review – Journal of Social Sciences and Humanities – issued by the Institute of Social and Economic Research of the Faculty of Social Sciences of the National University of San Juan reports that the call is open to File “Sustainability at Work: Building a Responsible Future”, coordinated by María Belén Arias Valle (UCCuyo-CONICET) and Magnesium, Ph.D. César Javier Correa Augusto (UCCuyo).

he Goal This file aims to promote awareness about the importance of sustainability in today’s society and its impact on future generations, through a space for academic dialogue where young researchers, but also teams united in the topic in which they wish to participate, can send their contributions: the aim is to analyze the environmental, social and economic challenges that We encounter them on the way towards a sustainable society; Explore and promote innovative and practical solutions to address these challenges and promote sustainable development.

Items are not received yet August 1, 2024. The file’s publication date is October 1.

to Consultation About shipping rules access to The magazine’s website is here.

REVIISE is a scientific journal of access to diamonds, indexed in ERIH Plus, Latindex Catalog, Sherpa Romeo, DOAJ, RedALyC and others. In addition, it has been classified as Group 1 by the CONICET Core (Resolution 2249/14).

