While Sheinbaum supports Javier Corral, judge temporarily halts arrest of former governor

After President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo confirmed her support for Javier Corral Jurado Informing him that he would remain in Morena’s seat as a senator, the judge suspended the arrest warrant against Morena. Former Governor From a country Chihuahua This Friday, August 16th.

Patricia Marcela Diez Cerda, Judge of the Fifth Circuit in Amparo, Mexico City, was awarded Temporary suspension of arrest warrant To the former governor and set a session on August 27th to determine whether it will be granted definitively.

In addition, the judge established a 120,000 pesos bond payment to keep the judicial protection in effect. In this same sense, Diez Cerda agreed to hold the constitutional hearing on September 27, the last requirement that must be met for a judicial ruling to be issued.

Javier Corral Jurado The Chihuahua Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office announced that “fugitive from justice“After an attempt to arrest him on the night of August 14 in a Mexico City restaurant by elements of the aforementioned agency, which was prevented by the director of the capital’s public prosecutor’s office, Ulises Lara López, who came to the scene to make sure they did so.” They do not have authorization to intervene outside the country.

Javier Corral accused of political revenge

The former president is accused by the Chihuahua Public Prosecutor’s Office of committing a crime. embezzlement of public funds to Transfer 98 million pesos During his administration, which Corral asserted was revenge against the current state governor, Maria Eugenia Campos, as well as Cesar Duarte, the former state governor who was imprisoned during his administration.

“In this case, truth or justice is not important, but rather the spirit of revenge on the part of Maru Campos prevails in the fight against corruption carried out by my administration, of which she was a beneficiary and in which she was linked to a criminal act.” Corral commented on his social networks.

Since 2016, the confrontation between Javier Corral and the current governor, María Eugenia Campos, began, when both were party colleagues, and later during the 2021 elections in which each accused the other of corruption.

During his term, Corral launched an investigation against former Governor César Duarte, who he said gave more than 10 million pesos in bribes to various deputies, including María Eugenia Campos when she was PAN leader in Congress in Chihuahua in 2014 and 2015.

Because of the above, the Chihuahua Public Prosecutor’s Office opened an investigation file against Maria Cabos for corruption, crimes for which the trial was linked, but she was released.

Upon assuming office as governor of Chihuahua, María Eugenia Cabos launched two investigations against Javier Corral for diversion of resources and embezzlement, including the payment of 98 million pesos, according to the Chihuahua state anti-corruption prosecutor, Abelardo Valenzuela Holguín, that were neither justified nor supported.

The prosecutor explained: “They illegally disposed of 98 million 600 thousand pesos from the Treasury, making two payments to a person in his Santander bank account, apparently with the aim of restructuring the payment of the state’s public debt.”

The events were supposed to have occurred between December 2019 and August 2020, the months in which two payments of 49 million 300 thousand pesos were made. Due to these actions, both Javier Corral and Arturo Fuentes Vélez, former Treasury Secretary during his term, were identified as possible perpetrators of the embezzlement crime, which could result in up to 12 years in prison.