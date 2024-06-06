Which TV channel is broadcasting Peru vs Paraguay: Friendly Match June 2024 live on América ATV Movistar Deportes Tigo Sports | Link | Total Sports

If you want to know that Which channel broadcasts the friendly match between Peru and Paraguay? You are in the right place. The two colors face a new challenge come FIFA date in June. When is the match? What time do they play? Who is viewing the meeting live and where can I see it? Find out all the answers about this commitment.

The friendly match between Peru and Paraguay will be a test of the level of the Peruvian national team. In this note, we provide you with all the details about the channels that will broadcast this exciting confrontation live.

Friendly match against Peru The Paraguay match will be played according to FIFA date on Friday, June 7, starting at 7:30 pm Peru time (8:30 pm Paraguay time). Where will the match be? The Monumental Stadium will host the penultimate preparatory match of the Peruvian national team in preparation for the Copa America.

Live TV: America TV, ATV, Movistar Deportes and Tigo Sports These are all the channels broadcasting the Peru and Paraguay match before the start of the Copa America.

If you’re wondering where I can watch Peru vs Paraguay, the answer is here: The broadcast will be broadcast on América TV and ATV, channels 4 and 9 respectively of Peruvian public television. Another option for watching is Movistar Deportes, the exclusive channel of Movistar TV (cable).

If you want to watch the friendly match while you are in Paraguay, all you have to do to follow the live broadcast is to listen to the Tego Sports channel signal.

Tego Sports in Paraguay

Tejo Star: Tejo Sports Channel 100

IP TV Copaco: Tejo Sports Channel 60

Personal Streaming: Tigo Sports

Peru: The match can be followed online (live stream) through the Movistar TV application, available online, via Google Play (Android) and the Apple App Store.

Paraguay: In the Guarani region, the match is available live online on Tigo Sports Paraguay. To access this service it is necessary to download the application (app) on Google play or the App Store.

List of summoned Peruvian national team

Pedro Galese

Carlos Cassida

Diego Romero

Louis Abram

Luis Advincula

Miguel Araujo

Alexander Kalins

Marcos Lopez

Anderson Santamaria

Oliver Son

Carlos Zambrano

Aldo Corzo

Paulo Reina

Wilder Cartagena

Jesus Castillo

Sergio Pena

Piero Quispi

Renato Tapia

Christian Cueva.

Andre Carrillo

Gianluca Lapadola

Brian Reyna

Franco Zanellato

Andy Polo

Edison Flores

Jose Rivera

Joao Grimaldo

Paulo Guerrero

Paraguay national team roster