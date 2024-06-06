Which TV channel is broadcasting Peru vs Paraguay: Friendly Match June 2024 live on América ATV Movistar Deportes Tigo Sports | Link | Total Sports

If you want to know that Which channel broadcasts the friendly match between Peru and Paraguay? You are in the right place. The two colors face a new challenge come FIFA date in June. When is the match? What time do they play? Who is viewing the meeting live and where can I see it? Find out all the answers about this commitment.
See | When will the Peru-Paraguay match be played at Monumental Stadium?
The channel broadcasting the Peru and Paraguay match
The friendly match between Peru and Paraguay will be a test of the level of the Peruvian national team. In this note, we provide you with all the details about the channels that will broadcast this exciting confrontation live.
Date and time of the next Peru vs. Paraguay match
Friendly match against Peru The Paraguay match will be played according to FIFA date on Friday, June 7, starting at 7:30 pm Peru time (8:30 pm Paraguay time). Where will the match be? The Monumental Stadium will host the penultimate preparatory match of the Peruvian national team in preparation for the Copa America.
Channels broadcasting the Peru vs. Paraguay match
- Live TV: America TV, ATV, Movistar Deportes and Tigo Sports These are all the channels broadcasting the Peru and Paraguay match before the start of the Copa America.
How to see in Peru
If you’re wondering where I can watch Peru vs Paraguay, the answer is here: The broadcast will be broadcast on América TV and ATV, channels 4 and 9 respectively of Peruvian public television. Another option for watching is Movistar Deportes, the exclusive channel of Movistar TV (cable).
How to see in Paraguay
If you want to watch the friendly match while you are in Paraguay, all you have to do to follow the live broadcast is to listen to the Tego Sports channel signal.
Tego sports channels in Paraguay
- Tego Sports in Paraguay
- Tejo Star: Tejo Sports Channel 100
- IP TV Copaco: Tejo Sports Channel 60
- Personal Streaming: Tigo Sports
Streaming platforms
- Peru: The match can be followed online (live stream) through the Movistar TV application, available online, via Google Play (Android) and the Apple App Store.
- Paraguay: In the Guarani region, the match is available live online on Tigo Sports Paraguay. To access this service it is necessary to download the application (app) on Google play or the App Store.
List of summoned Peruvian national team
- Pedro Galese
- Carlos Cassida
- Diego Romero
- Louis Abram
- Luis Advincula
- Miguel Araujo
- Alexander Kalins
- Marcos Lopez
- Anderson Santamaria
- Oliver Son
- Carlos Zambrano
- Aldo Corzo
- Paulo Reina
- Wilder Cartagena
- Jesus Castillo
- Sergio Pena
- Piero Quispi
- Renato Tapia
- Christian Cueva.
- Andre Carrillo
- Gianluca Lapadola
- Brian Reyna
- Franco Zanellato
- Andy Polo
- Edison Flores
- Jose Rivera
- Joao Grimaldo
- Paulo Guerrero
Paraguay national team roster
- Carlos Coronel (New York Red Bulls, USA)
- Alfredo Aguilar (Sportivo Luqueño, Paraguay)
- Rodrigo Morenego (Libertad, Paraguay)
- Gustavo Gomez (Palmereis, Brazil)
- Junior Alonso (FC Krasnodar, Russia)
- Fabian Balbuena (Dynamo Moscow, Russia)
- Omar Al Direti (Getafe, Spain)
- Gustavo Velasquez (Newell’s, Argentina)
- Ivan Ramírez (Libertad, Paraguay)
- Matias Espinosa (Libertad, Paraguay)
- Nestor Jimenez (Libertad, Paraguay)
- Andres Kubas (Vancouver Whitecaps, USA)
- Hernesto Caballero (Libertad, Paraguay)
- Fabrizio Peralta (Cerro Porteño, Paraguay)
- Richard Sanchez (America, Mexico)
- Matías Villasanti (Gremio, Brazil)
- Matias Rojas (Inter Miami, USA)
- Damian Bobadilla (Sao Paulo, Brazil)
- Alejandro Romero Gamarra (Al Ain, Saudi Arabia)
- Miguel Almiron (Newcastle United, England)
- Gabriel Aguayo (Cerro Porteño, Paraguay)
- Adam Barreiro (San Lorenzo, Argentina)
- Alex Arce (Quito League, Ecuador)
- Derlis Gonzalez (Olympia, Paraguay)
- Ramon Sosa (Talleres, Argentina)
- Angel Romero (Corinthians, Brazil)
- Julio Enciso (Brighton, England)
