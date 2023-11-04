Which municipalities in Mexico change their time in November and why? Do they advance or slow down the clock?

(CNN Spanish) — With the arrival of November, only a few municipalities in Mexico have to adjust their clocks. These are the places affected by seasonal influx in the country.

In November 2022, the passage of an updated time zone law by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador put an end to daylight saving time in Mexico.

From that moment on, only a few municipalities in five Mexican states had to turn their clocks back an hour, due to their proximity to the United States, and winter time came into effect in that country.

When do the hours change in some states of Mexico?

As established by law, the seasonal schedule starts on the second Sunday of March and ends on the first Sunday of November every year only in the northern border of the country.

In 2023, a one-hour time change will take effect on November 5, according to Mexico’s National Meteorological Center (CENAM).

Which municipalities in Mexico use daylight savings time?

Beginning on Sunday, November 5 and ending on March 10, 2024, 36 Mexican municipalities, located in five states bordering the United States, will turn their clocks back one hour.

Baja California

San Quintin, Tecate, Tijuana, Ensenada, Mexicali and Rosarito beaches.

Chihuahua

Guadalupe, Janos, Juárez, Manuel Benavides, Ojinaga, Praxedis G. Guerrero. Ascención and Coyame del Sotol.

Coahuila

Jiménez, Morelos, Nava, Ocampo, Pietras Negras, Villa Union, Zaragoza, Acuna, Allende, Hidalgo and Guerrero.

New Lion

Anahuac

Tamaulipas

Miguel Aleman, Mier, Nuevo Laredo, Reynosa, Rio Bravo, Valle Hermoso, Camargo, Guerrero, Gustavo Díaz Ortas and Mataromos.

There are some exceptions achieved by the time zone law:

Islands, reefs and keys are included within the applicable meridian according to their geographic location and accepted international law.

The schedule in the municipality of Bahía de Banderas in the state of Nayarit is governed by the central zone.

In the municipalities of Coyame del Sodol, Ojinaga, and Manuel Benavides in the state of Chihuahua, the time is 90 degrees west of Greenwich.

If you have any questions about how to configure your watch, you can access it Mexico official time in real time On the Chenam site.