When will the new law signed by Ron DeSantis go into effect?

New law signed Ron DeSantis The school will make major changes in the admission schedule. These changes are observed 2026-27 school year And the goals are clear: to improve students’ general well-being and academic performance by delaying the start of classes.

Florida: Changes to school entry time

from School year 2026-2027Florida’s public middle and high schools will see a significant change in their start times, thanks to legislation signed by the governor. Ron DeSantis.

This action was celebrated Students And Health professionalsIt aims to improve students’ general well-being and academic performance by delaying the start of classes.

Law, known as HB 733Establishes that middle schools must start no earlier than 8:00 a.m. and high schools no later than 8:30 a.m.

The change responds to growing concerns about the negative effects early timetables have on young people Health problems such as InsomniaIt can contribute ObesityThe Stress and the Poor school performance.





Read more

Daniela Machoro

Ron DeSantis passed the bill

He The bill was approved in May 2023Providing school districts Florida A period of up to July 1, 2026 Implement the necessary changes. The aim of this initiative is to create an educational environment that promotes better leisure and consequently more effective learning.

Although the move only applies to public schools, it represents a shift in the way students’ needs are addressed in Florida. Importance of health and the Well being in education. Through this adjustment, youth are expected to feel more energized and ready to face daily academic challenges, which can translate into significant improvements in their school results and quality of life.