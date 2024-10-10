When is the 2024 winter time change in the US?

He USA time change 2024 is just around the corner and will bring a new adjustment to the daily routine of millions of people in the United States. This change Happens twice a year and affects most states of the country, changing the official time depending on the season.

An adjustment called Daylight Saving Time (DST), Trying to make the most of sunlight During the warmer months. However, when autumn and winter come, a new adjustment to the reduced light conditions is necessary.

Soon, clocks will be set back an hour as part of the winter time change. Although some states have debated the possibility of eliminating DST in recent years, the majority of states in the U.S. continue to use this adjustment in their schedules.

This time change Affects various daily activitiesFrom work schedules to travel plans, it’s important to pay attention to the correct date to avoid confusion and make changes in clocks.





Read more

Francisco Fernandez

When does Daylight Saving Time happen in the US?



While many people think that the USA 2024 time change occurs at the end of summer, the reality is that this adjustment takes place a few weeks later. In 2024, Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday, November 3rd in the US. at 2:00 AMClocks should be turned back one hour to 1:00 AM, marking the beginning of winter time or standard time.

Time change. Good pictures

This adjustment is often confusing because even though summer ends in September, the time change doesn’t happen until fall. By turning back the clocks, Mornings are lighter, but it gets dark earlier in the afternoon Due to less sunlight during colder months.

Daylight saving time began on March 10, 2024, when clocks were moved forward to use daylight savings time. By returning to standard time, the aim is to improve sunlight exposure in the morning and reduce the use of electricity in the afternoon.

Impact of time change on mental health



He USA time change 2024 It will not only change our clocks but also affect the mental health of many people. One of the most common problems associated with this adjustment is seasonal affective disorder (SAD). A form of depression that usually manifests in the fall and winterWhen exposure to sunlight is minimal.

SAD is related Imbalances in serotonin productionA substance in the brain that regulates mood. People with this disorder have low levels of serotonin, which can lead to symptoms such as sadness, irritability, and fatigue. Added to this Increased melatonin productionA hormone that regulates sleep, it can cause sleepiness and disrupt the rest cycle due to decreased exposure to sunlight.

Additionally, Lack of sunlight reduces vitamin D productionThe key to maintaining a balanced mindset. This deficiency worsens the symptoms of SAD, creating a combination of factors that affect emotional and physical well-being during the winter months.