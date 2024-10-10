October 11, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

When is the 2024 winter time change in the US?

When is the 2024 winter time change in the US?

Winston Hale October 10, 2024 2 min read

He USA time change 2024 is just around the corner and will bring a new adjustment to the daily routine of millions of people in the United States. This change Happens twice a year and affects most states of the country, changing the official time depending on the season.

An adjustment called Daylight Saving Time (DST), Trying to make the most of sunlight During the warmer months. However, when autumn and winter come, a new adjustment to the reduced light conditions is necessary.

Soon, clocks will be set back an hour as part of the winter time change. Although some states have debated the possibility of eliminating DST in recent years, the majority of states in the U.S. continue to use this adjustment in their schedules.

This time change Affects various daily activitiesFrom work schedules to travel plans, it’s important to pay attention to the correct date to avoid confusion and make changes in clocks.


Read more

Francisco Fernandez

When does Daylight Saving Time happen in the US?

While many people think that the USA 2024 time change occurs at the end of summer, the reality is that this adjustment takes place a few weeks later. In 2024, Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday, November 3rd in the US. at 2:00 AMClocks should be turned back one hour to 1:00 AM, marking the beginning of winter time or standard time.

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 01: Duncan Clements of Pendulum of Mayfair Antique Clock Specialists carries out a summer adjustment of clocks, regulators and timepieces in the showroom on April 01, 2019 in London, England. The European Parliament has voted to end the one-hour clock change that extends summer daylight hours from 2021. Since then, member states have had to choose whether to have summer time or winter time. During a public consultation on the proposal, 84% of respondents expressed a desire to eliminate biennial clock changes. Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images

Time change.

Good pictures

This adjustment is often confusing because even though summer ends in September, the time change doesn’t happen until fall. By turning back the clocks, Mornings are lighter, but it gets dark earlier in the afternoon Due to less sunlight during colder months.

Daylight saving time began on March 10, 2024, when clocks were moved forward to use daylight savings time. By returning to standard time, the aim is to improve sunlight exposure in the morning and reduce the use of electricity in the afternoon.

Impact of time change on mental health

He USA time change 2024 It will not only change our clocks but also affect the mental health of many people. One of the most common problems associated with this adjustment is seasonal affective disorder (SAD). A form of depression that usually manifests in the fall and winterWhen exposure to sunlight is minimal.

SAD is related Imbalances in serotonin productionA substance in the brain that regulates mood. People with this disorder have low levels of serotonin, which can lead to symptoms such as sadness, irritability, and fatigue. Added to this Increased melatonin productionA hormone that regulates sleep, it can cause sleepiness and disrupt the rest cycle due to decreased exposure to sunlight.

Additionally, Lack of sunlight reduces vitamin D productionThe key to maintaining a balanced mindset. This deficiency worsens the symptoms of SAD, creating a combination of factors that affect emotional and physical well-being during the winter months.

See also  Pierre Louis Vuitton apologizes to Violo Maduro and urges SSI access

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

Expert explains why you should leave the US before your humanitarian parole expires
2 min read

Expert explains why you should leave the US before your humanitarian parole expires

October 11, 2024 Winston Hale
Nicaraguans can continue to apply for humanitarian parole after January
2 min read

Nicaraguans can continue to apply for humanitarian parole after January

October 10, 2024 Winston Hale
Appearing as a dangerous member of the Aragua train, Venezuela fell in Houston
1 min read

Appearing as a dangerous member of the Aragua train, Venezuela fell in Houston

October 9, 2024 Winston Hale

You may have missed

The best place in the United States to see this phenomenon
3 min read

The best place in the United States to see this phenomenon

October 11, 2024 Roger Rehbein
Maria Corina on receiving Edmundo Gonzalez in Portugal: It is a very important step
2 min read

Maria Corina on receiving Edmundo Gonzalez in Portugal: It is a very important step

October 11, 2024 Phyllis Ward
All about Daniela Navarro’s fiancé
2 min read

All about Daniela Navarro’s fiancé

October 11, 2024 Lane Skeldon
Kobach prepares for science competition in Mexicali | Imam Valley
2 min read

Kobach prepares for science competition in Mexicali | Imam Valley

October 11, 2024 Zera Pearson