When does Colombia vs Argentina play Copa America 2024 final: Team, date, time and live TV

Argentina And Colombia You will determine the next Sunday, July 14 to hero The follower Copa America 2024The final will be held at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. 21:00 (Argentina and Euro), 20:00 (Chile) and 19:00 (Cologne and Euro and Peru).

The referee of the match will be Brazilian Rafael Claus.With his compatriots Bruno Pires and Rodrigo Correa as assistants. Paraguayan Juan Benitez will be the fourth official, while Eduardo Cardozo will be the fifth official. Brazilian Rodolfo Toschi will be in charge of VAR, while his compatriot Danilo Manes will accompany him in AVAR.

How important is this Copa America match?

For Argentina, this match could mark the end of one of the most successful tournaments in history. Lionel Scaloni’s team has just won the Copa America in 2021, the final and the World Cup in 2022 and is now looking to win the American championship twice. It is also about saying goodbye to Di María’s team, and the possibility of adding another title to Messi’s career, with the unknowns that arise as La Pulga ponders his age and whether he will be at the next World Cup. It will undoubtedly be a special match for the Albiceleste (they want to be the first winners of the competition, with 16 titles), who after an easy group stage and facing Ecuador and Canada in Mata Mata, will face a team that will qualify. Play on equal terms.

Colombia arrive at a great time. They are looking for their second Copa America title, after the one in 2001 (they have finished second once and third five times). Nestor Lorenzo’s team are well on their way to the final. Unbeaten in 28 games Without defeats, which speaks volumes that after the results, good performance is a constant in the Coffee Team. They have proven it in this competition by facing demanding opponents, like Brazil in the group stage or against Uruguay in the semi-finals, where they won 1-0 and with one man less throughout the second half. Now, Colombia wants to make history and seek the second goal. They have plenty of arguments for the illusion.

Players to watch in Colombia vs. Argentina

Angel Di Maria I declare this Copa America It will be his official farewell to the national team.. And he’ll have the chance to do that in the final, at least. All eyes will be on him, but without a doubt Lionel Messi: La Pulga looked better against Canada than the injury he suffered in the group stage and is now looking for another star. But in Argentina, apart from this duo who will give his final job, there are many players to consider, such as Draw Martinez, From Paul also Julian Alvarez.

On the Colombian side, one of them is Great characters He is James RodriguezThe experienced midfielder was not at his best at San Pablo, but in the national team he was strengthened by Nestor Lorenzo and is one of the key players in the team on this road to the final. In fact, he is a footballer with Most assists (six) in a Copa America, a record for the same competitionBut of course, Colombia It has a rich menu, where it shows: Luis DiazLiverpool player, and where players like Davinson Sanchez In defense and John Cordoba In the attack. Richard Rios The key was In this competition for Colombia: The winger left with a knee injury, if he arrives in good condition he can play. If it is certain It won’t be like that Daniel Muñoz was fired..

This is how the teams arrive

Argentina In total, they have gone 10 matches without losing: their last defeat was in November 2023 against Uruguay in the South American qualifiers, 2-0. In the last show they beat Canada 2-0 with goals from Julian and Messi. They are unbeaten in this competition (four wins and a draw against Ecuador in the quarter-finals, but they were later defeated on penalties). They have eight goals to just one.

Colombia They are unbeaten in 28 games (W22 D6). The last time they lost was precisely against Argentina 1-0 in February 2022. Nestor Lorenzo has been unbeaten since taking over the team. In the current Copa America they are unbeaten and have won all their games except a group stage draw against Brazil. They have scored 12 goals in the tournament and have conceded only two.

previous last

Argentina beat Colombia 1-0 in Cordoba in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, with Lautaro Martinez scoring the goal on February 1, 2022. In total, they played 40 matches, with 20 wins for the Albiceleste, nine for Colombia and 11 draws.

When they play: Date, time and live TV

The match between Argentina And Colombia It will be played Sunday, July 14 in it Hard Rock Stadium Miami from 21:00 (Argentina and Euro), 20:00 (Chile) and 19:00 (Cologne and Euro and Peru)In Argentina we will see that. telephone, TC Sports, Public Television And D Sports In Colombia it will be broadcast on sports, snail And RCN.