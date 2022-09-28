When and how to apply

The the lottery visas of diversity or a program visas of diversity It gives a lot of people the opportunity to get it Residence visa in the United States.

For the 2023 fiscal year, they will be awarded 55000 visa. The requirement to participate in the award is to submit an application in 2021.

Features of DV

Requests must be sent via United States Department of State.

– Registration is free.

Citizens cannot participate Bangladesh, Brazil, Canada, China (including Hong Kong SAR), Colombia, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras, India, Jamaica, Mexico, Nigeria, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, United Kingdom (excluding Northern Ireland) and its dependent territories, Venezuela and Vietnam.

– Random selection.

Visas are distributed in six geographical regions by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



There are different types of work visas for the United States.

Participation requirements

Visa lottery participants must meet the following conditions.

Be a citizen of a country with low immigration rates to the United States. Excluded nationalities are specified in the preceding lines.

– Being the son, daughter or husband of a person holding a passport from one of the participating countries, it is possible to access this program.

Education and work experience requirements must be met. here they are: Have a high school diploma and two years of work experience in an occupation that requires two years of training.

Warnings

By submitting more than one registration application, the person is excluded from the lottery.

Submit the request in advance. Demand can cause saturation on the site.

Paper applications will not be accepted.



A green card allows permanent residence in the United States Photo Shutterstock.

Submit the complete form. If not, it will not be taken into account.

Save a copy of the page and confirmation number.

Do not report to the US Department of State via email. Results should be found at https://dvprogram.state.gov.

The government does not require an advance payment. It’s a scam.

– Dealing with a visa advisor or visa agents does not increase the chances of obtaining residency.

What do you do when choosing?

Winners must wait for the interview notification. Keep in mind that the issuance of visas is a delay

When will the next registration be?

At the beginning of October, the call for the DV-2024 program will open.

