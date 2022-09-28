Turpial Airlines: Colonel Chavista appears in the community arriving in Colombia – Investigative Unit

Armando Benedetti, Colombia’s ambassador to Venezuela. He emphasized that as part of the reopening of the borders with the neighboring country, flights between Bogota and Caracas will resume.

(We invite you to read: A celebrity who ended up getting involved with cryptocurrency that even includes the mafia)

discussed for the first time Conviasa (Venezuelan Federation of Aerospace Industries and Air Services)but this did not work because it has been on the “Clinton List”, since 2020. The US government said at the time that it “supported the Maduro regime to transfer corrupt officials.”

Minister Ivan Velasquez met in Tachira with his Venezuelan counterpart Vladimir Padrino. picture: Ministry of Defense

That the acceptance of the obstacle caused a surprise because the Colombian Defense Minister Ivan Velasquez had met 48 hours ago with his Venezuelan counterpart, Vladimir Padrino, who was tried by a federal court in New York, for whom the United States is offering a reward of $ 10 million, as part of the “cartel” of sponsors of terrorism.

(We invite you to read: The story behind the charter that moved Neymar and Brazil)

In any case, the option that arose to reactivate the air routes was to enable For Turpial Airlines CA, founded on October 29, 2014, in Caracas, with registered operations since 2016 and headquartered in Valencia, in the state of Carabobo.

(You may be interested: The man in the $120 million Jaguar car that left several injured)

“We have already given permission to Turpial Airlines, But here in Venezuela they want the technicians to come in and check. There has already been enough talk about it, and among the things that President Petro wants to strengthen, he wants Satina to be the main airline.

This was confirmed by Aerocivil itself It is still waiting for its new director to be appointed from a list sent by the Ministry of Transport.

(also: This is the talk of ‘J la Firma’, a famous invisible capo that tracks the United States. )

EL TIEMPO investigated and proved that among the airline partners appear Pedro del Valle Cestare Navarro and his family environment.

Venezuelan airline Turbial Airlines has received permission from Tweet embed It lands in Bogotá next Monday, September 26, from Caracas. This is great news for the restoration of bilateral air contact pic.twitter.com/6wlGHV9fi2 – The Civil Aviation Company of Colombia (AerocivilCol) 25 September 2022

Colonel and companies

Pedro Cestari Navarro, President of Turbial Airlines.

Cestari, as a Colonel of the Bolivarian Military Aviation and member of the 10th Special Operations Air Group of Venezuelan aviationIn the time of President Hugo Chavez.

also, He was the Director General of Air Transport at the National Institute of Civil Aeronautics (Inac).when Giuseppe Eufrida Iorio, a former Chavista general, was head of this entity.

(also: The three Colombians linked to the mafia, to go out and work in Dubai)

Although this newspaper did not have access to documents in Venezuela, in a database in Panama, the names of the partners of its branch on the isthmus were found.

(You may be interested: These are 5 Iranians held in Argentina who were on a Venezuelan plane)

This is the board of directors of Turpial Airlines.

it’s about Pedro Jose Cestari Carmonathe son of Officer Cestari Navarro, who is the company’s current vice president of Panama.

(also: The men who show up sell TVs to Emcali for $43 million)

also appears Luz Marina Carmona, wife of Officer Sestari Navarro, who plays the role of treasurer. In addition, the Venezuelan citizen appears as a legal representative in that country. Wilmer Jose Pino Quejada and as an agent Eric Atensio Martinez.

also, The establishment of the airline was confirmed in Panama with a sum of $10,000 on September 30, 2016.

Cestari also has a company in Panama called Cescar Corp. It was created on January 30, 2015, and is effective.

general brother

William Cestari Navarro, brother of Pedro Cestari.

William Cestari Navarro58, younger brother Pedro Cestari Navarro, attained the rank of General of the Bolivarian Military Aviation He served as an Air Logistics Commander at La Carlotta Air Force Base in Caracas; And it appeared at least until 2018 in official documents on the orders of Vladimir Padrino.

To the owner of Turpial Airlines in Venezuela, They attribute the proximity to General Chavista Giuseppe Eufrida Yorio, who was director of the office of the Ministry of the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic during 2000 and 2002.When Hugo Chavez was president.

(You may be interested: They are investigating whether the mafia has kidnapped a daily cryptocurrency partner)

In January of this year, Eufrida Yorio, appointed by the Venezuelan National Assembly as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Venezuela to the People’s Republic of China And at the same time ambassador to Mongolia.

The owner of Turpial Airlines, in Venezuela, is credited with a close relationship with Chavista General Giuseppe Eufrida Ilorio. See also This is how President Abenader congratulates Dominican mothers on their day

The current COO of Turpial Airlines is Rafael Alexander Torres AguerichWho worked in the evaluation committee and negotiations for the acquisition of Short and medium range aircraft People’s Ministry of Energy for Water and Air Transport.

EL TIEMPO tried to contact him via networks to find out what happened to the flights to Colombia, but at the conclusion of this edition he did not answer.

(Consult here all the articles of the investigation unit of EL TIEMPO)

It was confirmed in the media that one of the shareholders of the airline, also registered in Panama, is the singer “Nacho”.. However, citing an airline employee, the news website El Pitazo confirmed that the artist was not mentioned in the stock sales.

investigation unit

[email protected]

Tweet embed

Follow us now on Facebook