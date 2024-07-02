WhatsApp will stop working on these phones starting today

WhatsApp is the world’s most popular messaging service.Millions of people download this app every year to send. Message, make calls or send videos and photos. In a few seconds.

However, due to constant App updates, no longer compatible with some iOS and Android models. There is a list. Mobile phones that will not have WhatsApp from July 1 For users to check if this is not their own case.

What mobile phones are compatible with WhatsApp?

As the WhatsApp Help Center explains, some models are outdated and no longer support security updates, as well as new software changes.

Why WhatsApp Asks Users for Their Date of Birth This is how you can hide content and conversations using the new WhatsApp feature WhatsApp will ban your account if you send these messages

Currently, the Meta app is compatible with the following devices:

Phones running Android OS 5.0 and later. Phones running iOS 12 and later.

Before access to the application is denied, users who can no longer use the application will receive a notification to update the operating system. It is important to pay attention to the reminders immediately, otherwise it will not be possible to use WhatsApp.

To update the operating system on Android, you need to open the settings or configuration of your cell phone, go to the “System” section and check for a software update.

To get the latest version of iOS, go to Settings, go to General, select Software Update, tap Automatic Updates, and turn on Download iOS Updates.

These are the phones that will not have WhatsApp starting today, July 1:

Samsung

Galaxy S3 Mini

Galaxy X2 Cover

Galaxy Trend Lite

LG

LG Optimus L3 II Dual

LG Optimus L5 Dual

LG Optimus L7 Dual

LG Optimus F3Q

LG Optimus L2 II

LG Optimus F6

iPhone

iPhone SE

Iphone 5

iPhone 6

iPhone 6s Plus

Others