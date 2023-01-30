WhatsApp will stop working on these mobiles from February 1st

In this context, updates with new tools and fixes are constantly being released. The bad news about this is that the operating system requirements for the service are also changing. For this reason, starting from February 1 and as it happens every month, there is a new list of devices that will be excluded.

This happens because from time to time the Meta app brings news and some mobile phones do not have enough components to continue chatting.

Here is the complete list of mobiles that will be without WhatsApp from February 1. In addition, the operating systems, both Android and iOS, which will also be out of service regardless of the model of the cell phone, as they will not have the necessary requirements for the new update.

To check it, you have to go to the settings of your Android cell phone and there check in the systems if there is any update to avoid running out of WhatsApp.

Mag – Rommel Yupanki

Samsung Galaxy Core

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

Samsung galaxy s3 mini

Samsung Galaxy Trend II

Samsung Galaxy X2 cover.

LG Optimus L3 II Dual

LG Optimus L5 II

LG Optimus F5 phone

LG Optimus L3 II

LG Optimus L7II

LG Optimus L5 Dual

LG Optimus L7 Dual

LG Optimus F3 phone

LG Optimus F3Q phone

LG Optimus L2 II

LG Optimus L4 II

LG Optimus F6 phone

LG Enact

LG Lucid 2

LG Optimus F7 phone

Huawei Ascend Mate

Huawei Ascend G740

Huawei Ascend D2

iPhone 6s

iPhone SE

iPhone 6S Plus

Sony Xperia M

Lenovo A820

ZTE V956 – UMI X2 phone

ZTE Grand S Flex

ZTE GrandMemo

Faea F1THL W8

Wiko Sync Five

Winko Dark Knight

Archos 53 Platinum

What operating systems will not be compatible with WhatsApp?

WhatsApp stated that mobile phones with Android 4.1 or lower will no longer be compatible.

In the case of iPhones, you must have iOS 12 or later.