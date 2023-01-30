WhatsApp will stop working on these mobiles from February 1st

In this context, updates with new tools and fixes are constantly being released. The bad news about this is that the operating system requirements for the service are also changing. For this reason, starting from February 1 and as it happens every month, there is a new list of devices that will be excluded.
This happens because from time to time the Meta app brings news and some mobile phones do not have enough components to continue chatting.
Here is the complete list of mobiles that will be without WhatsApp from February 1. In addition, the operating systems, both Android and iOS, which will also be out of service regardless of the model of the cell phone, as they will not have the necessary requirements for the new update.
To check it, you have to go to the settings of your Android cell phone and there check in the systems if there is any update to avoid running out of WhatsApp.
Mag – Rommel Yupanki
Samsung Galaxy Core
Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
Samsung Galaxy Ace 2
Samsung galaxy s3 mini
Samsung Galaxy Trend II
Samsung Galaxy X2 cover.
LG Optimus L3 II Dual
LG Optimus L5 II
LG Optimus F5 phone
LG Optimus L3 II
LG Optimus L7II
LG Optimus L5 Dual
LG Optimus L7 Dual
LG Optimus F3 phone
LG Optimus F3Q phone
LG Optimus L2 II
LG Optimus L4 II
LG Optimus F6 phone
LG Enact
LG Lucid 2
LG Optimus F7 phone
Huawei Ascend Mate
Huawei Ascend G740
Huawei Ascend D2
iPhone 6s
iPhone SE
iPhone 6S Plus
Sony Xperia M
Lenovo A820
ZTE V956 – UMI X2 phone
ZTE Grand S Flex
ZTE GrandMemo
Faea F1THL W8
Wiko Sync Five
Winko Dark Knight
Archos 53 Platinum
What operating systems will not be compatible with WhatsApp?
WhatsApp stated that mobile phones with Android 4.1 or lower will no longer be compatible.
In the case of iPhones, you must have iOS 12 or later.
