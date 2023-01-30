Why is it necessary to rotate your tires?

Average tire life is 25,000 to 50,000 miles.However, not all tires are made from the same material, and their duration and lifespan depend on how you drive.

Usually it isFront tires have more wearThis is because when we brake, All of the vehicle’s weight and load is transferred to the front And when turning, additional friction is created, which causes faster tread wear.

Because the front tires wear out very quickly Tire rotation is recommended Thus uniform wear, plus not having to change front tires ahead of time. However, not all people are aware of this procedure or simply do not consider it necessary.

Because, Here we tell you why What is necessary to rotate your car tires.

We have mentioned some of the reasons why you need to rotate your tires. To help you realize its importance, let us discuss these reasons in detail:

1.- Long lasting tires

Certain parts touch the road more firmly than others, depending on where a particular tire is installed on your vehicle. This means that this part receives more stress and tension. Over time, this part of the tire wears out faster.

So if you rotate the tires, that part of the pressure will be released, and the other tire will take on the pressure and replace it in its previous position. It’s usually the front tires that get more stress than the rear tires, so if you change places, the tires will last longer.

2.- Performance improvement

By rotating your tires, you will improve the performance of your car’s suspension. Your wheels are important parts of your vehicle and they need to be in top condition while driving because they are the ones that bear the weight of your vehicle as it moves.

3.- Smoother driving

When you change the positions of your tires, you will experience a smoother ride. The reason is that your car will be more balanced. If your tires wear unevenly, the worn parts will cause a ride hump and an unbalanced feel as your vehicle rolls.

However, if you rotate your tires properly, there will be no significant imbalance in the depth of tire wear. This will keep your car moving smoothly because all tires have even contact with the road.

4.- Reduce stress on the power train

Rotating your tires will reduce the pressure on your vehicle’s transmission, especially if it’s a four-wheel drive. This means that it can prevent damage to these drive components, so not only will your tires last longer, but you’ll also extend the life of your car’s powertrain.

