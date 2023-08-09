August 9, 2023

WhatsApp will now allow screen sharing in video calls

Roger Rehbein August 9, 2023 1 min read

The WhatsApp It continues to professionalize the functionality to get closer to the competition in video calls, and on Tuesday, August 8, it announced the ability to share screen while video chatting.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced this on his Instagram channel, where he said they’re adding the ability to share content this way during video calls.

In this case, users will be able to view it directly on their mobile phone and with this option it will reflect at the bottom of the interface who the person is Share content on your screen.

To start screen sharing, tap the Share icon and choose between sharing a specific app or letting users see the entire screen.

WhatsApp announced that with this option – which is available for the desktop and “smartphone” version – the phone screen can be used in landscape format.

If it is used on a computer, the other members of the group will be placed on top of the interface.

