WhatsApp will change the way you share photos and videos

WhatsApp, the instant messaging app owned by Meta and the most popular in Spain, continues to expand its functionality to improve the experience of its users. For a few months, they have been working on offering something similar to AirDrop.

This is Apple’s file transfer feature, which aims to not rely on an internet connection to share multimedia content with people around you. It is known as “Nearby People” or “Nearby Sharing” and this is how it works.

Nearby Share, WhatsApp AirDrop

This feature provides an improved experience of sharing files (maximum 2GB) between nearby users under end-to-end encryption and without revealing the phone number, and it is still under development in the beta version of WhatsApp for Android, but WaBetaInfo, revealed it in a screenshot as a reference to the latest beta version of WhatsApp for iOS where this feature is revealed.

This feature will allow you to share files with everyone from Android to iOS and vice versa, but it will have a slightly different implementation compared to Android. This is because it appears to require scanning a QR code to initiate file sharing, rather than using the nearby device detection method used on Android.

WhatsApp has been trying to do something like this for iPhone for months, and the QR code implementation was due to Apple and iOS restrictions not allowing for a network similar to AirDrop, but that problem seems to have been solved. When it’s available, photos can be sent from an iPhone to an Android phone without the need for the Internet.

With this feature, if it works properly and the files don’t lose quality, WhatsApp could become what everyone uses to exchange or share files offline and regardless of your operating system. It’s still in early development, which means it could change significantly before its official release and could work similarly to the Android version.