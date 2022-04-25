WhatsApp Updated: Calls up to 32 participants

Mobile phone with WhatsApp logo. (Photo: iProfessional)

It’s been a week since then The WhatsApp Officially confirmed arrival Interactions to her Application. However, this is not the only feature that will appear in the service.

As reported by 9to5Mac, Whatsapp iOS It now allows you to make calls with up to 32 participants. A great leap from the eight people the app has allowed so far.

Now when the user receives a group voice call, The Incoming Calls screen displays the participants in the call.

Of course, you will first be able to find out who is the person who started the video call or who is inviting you to join. Once you are in the Calls section, The user will be able to see the meeting members from the history.

This improvement comes with version 22.8.80 of WhatsApp for Iphone. In addition, it is one step closer to the expected reactions seen in leaks in recent months.

Group calls with up to 32 participants on WhatsApp. (Photo: Technophile)

More WhatsApp news 22.8.80 on iPhone

Also, the company adds and promises more improvements to its app; Some of them are completely inspired by the proposals in cable several years.

In such cases, you now have a choice Send larger files via WhatsApp. Specifically up to 2 GB, although at the moment it is only in beta in Argentina.

As new ‘community chats’ arrive, Although the company assures that it will not be the same as that offered by Telegram. This latter feature is expected to be launched later this year.

Community chat on WhatsApp. (Photo: Target)

Although the main function can call up to 32 people, it is not unique. In fact, with this new update, the service took the opportunity to Improve some aesthetic issues for your application.

The new version includes a minor overhaul of several elements of its interface, including Social Sound Design, as demonstrated by 9to5Mac. right Now Speakers and waveforms that appear in new WhatsApp audio messages will be highlighted.

In addition to the redesign of the voice message bubble, we also You will see a change in your contact and group information. WhatsApp also introduced a new feature that allows users Access your favorite photos and videos from within the iPhone Camera Roll.

These features are already available in the latest version of WhatsApp for iPhone devices. If you want to get it, just go to App Store from manzana And update the application. If you already have the latest update and you still can’t use the new one, don’t worry.

In a few weeks, The company guarantees that all users will be able to use it; As is often the case with a lot of the functionality that comes with the service.

The WhatsApp. (Photo: Reuters/Dado Rovich)

Improvements in the web version of WhatsApp web

In terms of WABetaInfo, it seems that the improvements aren’t limited to the iOS version. Soon, users will be able to see a file access Feedback 2.0 Services.

This novelty is specially developed for WhatsApp WebFor now, It will allow all users to reply to a message with any emoji they want.

This means that thanks to the new version of WhatsApp reactions, we can reply to messages by choosing any emoji from the emoji selector. Recently, Will Cathcart also announced on Twitter that the same feature will have all emojis and skin tone, which will arrive Later.

