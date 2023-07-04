July 4, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

The 2023 AirPods will have a USB-C port and will measure hearing problems

Roger Rehbein July 4, 2023 2 min read

Apple is preparing to launch a new generation of AirPods this fall that will finally come with USB-C and some health features. Mark Gurman, who recently leaked all the Vision Pro details, is back in the fray with a round of rumors about new AirPods Pro.

in your newsletter employment, Gurman suggested that the AirPods Pro will be announced alongside the iPhone 15 and will replace the Lightning charging port with a USB-C port. The new iPhone will also be USB-C, among other things because the European Commission has forced Apple to adopt the universal port.

As for the health characteristics, Gorman said that Apple has implemented a hearing test that will play different tones in the user’s ear, and based on the answers they give, he will be able to detect possible hearing problems.

Instead of determining how well you hear, AirPods will help you detect hearing problems for referral to a professional, in the same way that the EKG app on the Apple Watch detects possible fibrillation, but instead of confirming it, it advises going to the doctor.

Gurman also said that Apple was working on new health-related sensors for the AirPods. As rumored, one of these sensors It will measure the body temperature through the ear canal, but it doesn’t look like it will be ready for this generation.

Although a successor to the third generation AirPods is not expected this year, Apple is developing cheaper models of headphones.

For the rest, the new generation of AirPods will benefit from each other What’s new in iOS 17. The main new one is Adaptive Audio, which is a dynamic noise cancellation feature that changes depending on the environment. It consists of two other sub-functions: Custom Volume, which uses machine learning to calibrate the sound based on your preferences; and Speech Detection, which automatically lowers the volume, reduces background noise and highlights the voices of your interlocutors when they are speaking to you.

See also  WhatsApp Azul: WhatsApp Plus 2022: How to download the new version 20.50.0 APK without errors?

With iOS 17, it’s also faster to switch between devices (as long as they’re both Apple devices), or turn the mic on and off by pressing the stem of one earbud during a call.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

The most exciting discovery is the unexpected one.” | Listín Diario

July 3, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

A ‘super deer moon’ will light up the sky on Monday, July 3: How do you see it?

July 3, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

“Euclid Space Mission Departs from Cape Canaveral to Explore the Dark Universe” | daily menu

July 2, 2023 Roger Rehbein

You may have missed

2 min read

The 2023 AirPods will have a USB-C port and will measure hearing problems

July 4, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Cuba will export nearly 100 tons of pink shrimp in 2023

July 4, 2023 Phyllis Ward
1 min read

Object Arrives on Island from US and Disappears – NOTICEL – The Truth – Noticias de Puerto Rico – NOTICEL

July 4, 2023 Winston Hale
5 min read

Heat waves negatively affect electric cars

July 4, 2023 Zera Pearson