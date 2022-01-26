WhatsApp for iPhone gets updated, find out about all the changes and how to get them from the App Store

WhatsApp logo. (Photo: Addiction)

It’s been a few months since the official release of iOS 15, But The WhatsApp It has finally been updated to include some of its most important new features.

The latest WhatsApp update for iOS, now available, includes support for Request with Focus mode (or focus mode to translate it into Spanish). This means that from now on you can choose the type of notification when any of the modes is active.

If you enable this feature, you can tell the app to do so Send all notifications to notification center and that for example, Just show you direct messages.

Putting focus on WhatsApp on iPhone. (Photo: The Bitten Apple)

In addition, there is support for Notification AirPods. Now you can choose if you want siri Read all notifications or messages with bookmarks only , for example.

So keep that in mind New WhatsApp features are available to everyone in version 22.2.75. The update can be downloaded as usual from a file app store, But the functions related to notifications should be done from system configuration.

Set up iOS on your iPhone. (Photo: WikiHow)

However, the news with notifications and focus mode is not the only news that this update brings. One of the most important options it includes is the ability to Pause and resume while recording voice messages.

This feature, which was previously in beta, It was finally completed nearly three months after it was launched in the beta channel. In fact, now that it is available on iOS, The company has started testing the feature for its desktop version.

Voice notes on WhatsApp. (Photo: Sports)

Other changes included in this WhatsApp update are the ability to Show personal photos of contacts and groups in notifications. While this feature has also been around since iOS 15, it’s an interesting change that makes messages more visible on the lock screen and notification center.

But, so far, there is no news of an update Reaction to individual messages. This version, unlike some beta versions, does not address this long-awaited feature.

WhatsApp now displays the largest image in notifications. (Photo: WABetaInfo)

WhatsApp will allow you to transfer chats from Android to iOS

WhatsApp chat history can be a very important asset for some people, and although the app has some options like backups and backups, so far It was not possible to pass the chat if you change from cell phone Android for iOS device; However, everything seems to indicate that the company will be working on a tool that will allow content to be migrated from one device to another.

According to WABetaInfo, a broker specializing in this app, the functionality was first discovered in the beta version of WhatsApp 22.2.74 for iOS and indicates that Users will be able to make use of the native app “Move to iOS” to transfer their chats from Android to iPhone.

The website itself shared two images that show the interface of what the process will be, where the app will ask for permission to start the transfer and will ask its users not to leave the app and keep phone unlocked as it happens.

This is what the screen for transferring information from Android to iOS will look like. Photo: WABetaInfo

Read on: