The WhatsApp It is one of the platforms instant message Millions of people use it every day to stay in touch, be it by messages, calls, video calls, voice notes, photos, etc.

One of the advantages of this application is that it is constantly updated to provide a better user experience. If you want to surprise your friends or family with a special gift, we tell you how you can Convert photo to drawing to send it, so take note.

WhatsApp, so you can turn an image into a drawing. Photo: Reforma



How to turn a picture into a drawing

The first thing you should do is download Painnt – Pro Art Filters app, which will help you convert photos into drawings, contains more than a thousand filters and is developed with artificial intelligence. Then follow these steps:

After downloading it, accept the necessary permissions so that it can access your phone’s gallery.

On the main screen you will see all the filters that are in the application, choose the one you like the most.

Then open a new window by clicking on the multimedia files icon on the right side.

Three options will appear automatically, select the first option on the left.

Choose an image, you have the option to crop it.

Now you just have to allow the app to complete the process.

Finally, click on check and hit Share.

Done, now just choose one of your contacts with whom you want to share this photo and send it to them.

It’s that simple you can convert a picture into a drawing and send it to your contacts, one of the advantages of this application is that you can convert all the pictures you want and put them in your profile or status.

This feature has become very popular in recent days as you can get a completely different picture. You also have the option to choose among the other filters in the app.

