WhatsApp revamps video calling: up to 32 participants, screen sharing and more

With the premium speaker, users will never lose sight of who is participating in the video conference. (WhatsApp)

WhatsApp has just added a series of big changes to its video calling. now, Users can contact more peopleScreen sharing with audio and even a distinctive speaker for video conferences with multiple participants.

WhatsApp stated: “Today we have several updates that will improve communication on all devices, which we will implement in the coming weeks.”

Thanks to the latest WhatsApp update, Users can make video calls with up to 32 participants across all their devices. This means that they have the possibility to video conference with that number of people from their mobile device or computer.

WhatsApp recently added screen sharing functionality to its video calls. Users only had to select the phone icon with the arrow in the video call list but were unable to share the audio they were sharing.

Users can now share screen and audio in WhatsApp video calls. (picture information)

WhatsApp announced that this is no longer a problem. “Ideal for watching videos with other people, this function allows you to share audio when sharing the screen,” Meta said.

Another new feature that WhatsApp is bringing is the premium speaker. This way, users will be able to easily see who has the word because the person speaking will automatically stand out and appear first on the screen. This tool is ideal for video conferences with multiple people.

In a video call there is a specific component of audio and video quality called a codec. There are several types, and recently Meta MLow was added, which is responsible for eliminating noise and echo interference if the environment is noisy

MLow codec is a component that can improve the audio and video quality of WhatsApp video calls. (Illustrative image)

In addition, by using the MLow codec, WhatsApp indicates that the sound will be clearer, even if the user has a poor network connection or an old device. It also ensures that video calls are of higher resolution if the user’s connection allows it.

“We will continue to work tirelessly on audio and video quality so you can make clearer calls wherever you are,” WhatsApp said.

WhatsApp communities are one of the messaging platform’s newest tools. It is nothing more than a union of several groups and is ideal for bringing together people with similar interests.

Currently, events are only available to communities. (WhatsApp)

For example, The school principal has a group for each classroom in the institution. It can create a community that includes all these groups with the aim of disseminating public information Such as days without classes, activities involving the entire educational institution such as a bazaar and more.

WhatsApp has added events to communities so that, for example, that admin can announce when there will be a science fair with the day, date and time. “To bring communities closer together, we are introducing a new feature that allows you to organize events on WhatsApp,” the company said.

With Events, it has become easier to plan meetings directly on WhatsApp, be it a virtual meeting or a dinner to celebrate a birthday. Anyone can create an event and others can respond so the whole group knows who’s attending.

WhatsApp communities help make posting messages more effective. (Illustrative image)

Guests can also find the event on the group’s information page, and attendees will automatically receive a notification when the date is approaching.

First the events will be merged into groups that belong to the community Soon it will be available in all groups.

“Over the coming months, we will continue to roll out new features for communities and groups to give people more tools to keep their lives organized on WhatsApp,” Meta concluded.